Selena Gomez went to creative lengths to keep one element of her highly publicized wedding a secret. But now, the secret is out. The superstar revealed that she initially posted photos in a wedding dress that she didn’t actually say “I do” in, hiding her actual gown from the public.

Gomez explained her decoy wedding dress strategy during her Oct. 21 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I tried to do this sneaky thing,” Gomez said. “I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me. I keep my life as private as I can.”

She pointed to the high-neck, backless Ralph Lauren dress that she wore in the Instagram carousel she posted on her wedding day, Sept. 27. “That dress was initially for the look,” Gomez explained, before revealing the lace gown she wore in Benny Blanco’s photo album posted a day later was what she actually wore during the ceremony. “This one was made by Ralph Lauren — they all were — but this was my favorite dress,” Gomez said.

Gomez and Blanco’s wedding was clearly a fashionable soiree, and included a guest list filled with celebrity friends. Close pals Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran received an extra special spotlight, giving heartfelt speeches about the happy newlyweds during the reception.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gomez shared a few more details about the nuptials during a speech on Oct. 15, revealing the rollercoaster of emotions she was feeling after marrying her now-husband. “This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen,” Gomez said. “So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

“I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen,” Gomez continued. “I got married, and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I just think that’s a little life thing.”