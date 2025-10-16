Selena Gomez got real about her inner monologue at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, DC on Oct. 15. According to the Only Murders in the Building actor, she shared that she finds it difficult to experience joyful moments, as she is always waiting for things to turn sour. This type of thinking even hit Gomez on her wedding day when she found herself “sobbing” after marrying Benny Blanco in September.

“This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen,” Gomez said during an on-stage interview at the conference. “So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

“I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen,” Gomez added. “I got married, and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I just think that’s a little life thing.”

Since she started dating Blanco in 2023, Gomez has revealed plenty of insight into the “nerves” she’s felt in their relationship.

Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/Shutterstock

Back in April, the couple revealed that Gomez broke into a rash after their first kiss. “I kissed her ... and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face … she was so nervous,” Blanco recalled during an April 30 episode of the Table Manners podcast.

“So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different,” Gomez explained her nervousness at the time. “And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few sh*tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

During the interview, Gomez also revealed she would get “nervous” before dates when they started seeing each other — and her worries led to some unusual pre-date habits. “Selena’s so insane that when we first started going out on dates, she was so obsessed with being on time,” Blanco revealed. “She used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, and she would wait outside. But she didn’t realize that my cameras could see down the street, and her car would just be parked outside for like 30 minutes, and she would just wait until it was time to come in.”