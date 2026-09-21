Packing for your next vacation just got a lot more magical. Shay Mitchell’s fan-fave BÉIS brand has teamed up with Disney for a cute and colorful collection of luggage, duffle bags, and pouches guaranteed to make your next visit to the parks an Insta-worthy one.

Even though BÉIS has teamed up with brands like Chipotle and Poppi in the past, this Disney collab marks the first time a character takes center stage — and of course, it’s Mickey Mouse. While the whole line is designed to bring that cozy, nostalgic theme park feeling wherever you’re traveling, it includes way more than just standard suitcases and packing essentials. The drop also features a few handbags for everyday use that completely took over social media.

Specifically, the Minnie Bow Handbag — which showcases Minnie Mouse’s iconic accessory all over — had TikTok in an absolute chokehold. Some fans were obsessed with the design, while others felt the red color made it look a little too much like “intestines” or “a brain.” Despite the chaotic internet commentary, the bag was one of the first items to sell out when the collection initially launched in August.

With the viral bag finally back in stock, I grabbed the black version ahead of a trip to Disneyland to test it out for myself — along with a few other items in the line — to see if the drop is actually worth bringing along.

The Minnie Bow Bag Is A Statement Piece

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Looking at the Minnie Bow Bag IRL, I can understand the confusion. Since it isn’t a perfect square shape, the bows in the center are pretty overcrowded and don’t lay flat. They are also super chunky, which makes the purse appear bulkier than it actually is.

It’s almost like the opposite of Mary Poppins’ bag — it looks way bigger on the outside than it is roomy on the inside. Despite its compact size, I was able to fit a fair amount when I wore it to the D23 Expo. Inside, I managed to pack hand sanitizer, lip gloss, my wallet, EarPods, sunglasses, and portable chargers. It was stuffed, but I still had some leftover room for small freebies like pins and stickers.

Honestly, the thing I loved the most about my bag was all the compliments I got. Some people recognized it from the initial launch announcement and commented on how much cuter it was in person. Other fans just loved the uniqueness of the design, and it felt like a true statement piece that elevated my simple OOTD of a tee and jean shorts to something more runway-ready.

Fashion Vs. Function

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Other pieces from the collection I got to test out during my weekend away included the Mickey Mouse carry-on roller and the small duffle bag, which you can wear as a crossbody. Both of these also got me a ton of compliments from Disney fans who loved the color palette and retro feel.

If I wasn’t surrounded by fellow Disney adults, though, I don’t know if my luggage would have gotten the same reaction. It’s cute and can be subtle, but ultimately, this line was made for fans of the parks. I’m going to continue using the carry-on for weekend trips, because I love all the pockets for extra storage. However, I don’t know if I’ll use the small duffle or bow bag as my theme park go-to. I prefer something with a little more space. These bags are better suited for a quick trip to Downtown Disney instead.

TL;DR: Disney Fan Approved

The Disney x BÉIS collection isn’t necessarily the most practical collection for hardcore travelers and all-day theme park enthusiasts. Instead, this collab was made for more chill Disney fans who love looking cute while grabbing a churro and riding the Disneyland Railroad. Also, for anyone wondering, the bow bag is way less organ-like IRL, and it can easily turn your boring OOTD into something that feels totally haute couture.