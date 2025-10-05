There’s nothing like back-to-school season. From football tailgates to study sessions, fall is the best time to be on college campuses. This October, Poppi is joining in on the fun. The sparkling prebiotic soda brand is embarking on the Major Flavor Tour. Starting Oct. 9, Poppi will be hitting four different U.S. campuses — and they’re bringing plenty of soda and celebs along for the ride.

On tour, the brand is delivering unlimited Poppi and Poppi cocktails (for the 21+ crowd), and they’ve invited some exciting guest stars for the festivities. Love Island USA winner Amaya Espinal will help kick the tour off at Penn State University on Oct. 9. Next up, JaNa Craig will hit Spelman College on Oct. 17. Jake Shane will take over the third stop at University of Arkansas on Oct. 23. Last but not least, Connor Wood is lined up for the final stop at Indiana University on Oct. 30, aka right ahead of Halloweekend. These special guests will be mixing drinks, posing for photo opps, creating content, and hanging with students.

The tour is not just playing host to reality TV stars and content creators. It also promises immersive brand experiences like tastings and bar events for those 21 and older.

Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Along the way, Poppi will be dropping exclusive merch, specific to the four schools and cities they’re visiting. Students will be able to find hats, cups, stickers, T-shirts, sweatsuits, and jerseys at on-campus activations.

The tour is kicking off just days after Poppi announced its newest flavor, inspired by Espinal’s “sensitive gangster” reputation on Love Island Season 7. Starting Oct. 1, Poppi began selling its new sparkling prebiotic beverage, Amaya Island Colada. The soda has only 5 grams of sugar per serving, and uses ingredients like apple cider vinegar, seltzer water, and fruit juice for the perfect pineapple-coconut taste. (Shockingly, the drink is not papaya-flavored.)

Amaya Island Colada joins the current lineup of Poppi flavors: Cream Soda, Root Beer, Alpine Blast, Strawberry Lemon, Orange, Doc Pop, Cherry Cola, Orange Cream, Wild Berry, Lemon Lime, Ginger Lime, Raspberry Rose, Grape, Cherry Limeade, Watermelon, and Classic Cola.