If there was ever a time to pull out all the stops, it’s fashion week in New York City. By day, celebs sit front row at runways for some of the biggest designers, and then continue the fun at the most exclusive after-parties, like NYLON’s invite-only celebration on Friday, Sept. 12.

Returning to NYFW this year, NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition had everything from trendsetting Love Island USA contestants to a headlining performance from SOFI TUKKER (who were also celebrating their cover appearance on the first-ever NYLON House broadsheet, alongside fellow partygoer Ice Spice.) All the guests at the event, presented by TRESemmé, were also able to enjoy DJ sets from Jackie Hollander and Rae Sada.

Aside from the tunes, the night included a touch-up Spray & Slay Studio from TRESemmé, personalized style portraits from Marshalls, late-night Hostess snacks, and a photo op with the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.

To kick off the night, NYLON’s Editor-in-Chief, Lauren McCarthy hosted an intimate dinner ahead of the bash. Attendees included friends of the magazine, like Ashtin Earle, Meg Donnelly, Pauline Chalamet, and Jake Shane.

Then, when it was time to start partying at NYLON Nights, the VIP guests stepped out in some of the hottest fashion trends of 2025 — and it’s safe to say, they slayed. Below, some highlights of who showed up and showed out.

Ice Spice

BFA for NYLON

Cover girl Ice Spice looked like an IRL Barbie in a baby blue corset mini dress with a statement bow in the back.

Paige DeSorbo

BFA for NYLON

The Giggly Squad co-host served cool girl chic in a sheer black dress with matching shades and peep toe heels.

Storm Reid

BFA for NYLON

Euphoria star Storm Reid stopped by the event in a satin gold Miu Miu set, which had Love Island Season 6 winner, Serena Page, saying, “whew.”

Amaya Espinal

BFA for NYLON

Speaking of Love Island USA winners, Season 7’s Amaya “Papaya” Espinal was looking like a true bombshell in a black sheer corset with matching jacket and purse.

Ariana Greenblatt

BFA for NYLON

Ariana Greenblatt may be starring in Now You See Me: Now You Don't, but all eyes were on her very Billie Eilish-coded Miu Miu ‘fit.

Leah Kateb & Miguel Harichi

BFA for NYLON

They may not have worn matching denim — à la 2000s Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake — but Love Island couple Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi were the perfect pair on NYLON’s green carpet. Kateb went with a floral look, while Harichi kept it more casual, wearing a white tee with a khaki jacket and matching pants.

Darren Barnet

BFA for NYLON

Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet gave Canadian tuxedo with a twist, pairing a light-wash denim button down with dark gray jeans.

SOFI TUKKER

BFA for NYLON

Before their set, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER snapped some pics in front of their NYLON cover. Hawley-Weld opted for an all-white look, while Halpern had a pop of color with his oversized orange boots.

Kaylor Martin

BFA for NYLON

The NYLON event could have been a Love Island villa with how many former contestants dropped by, including Season 6’s Kaylor Martin. The Beyond the Villa star channeled the early aughts in a form-fitting sheer dress and a Lizzie McGuire-like spiky bun from hairstylist Lyla Tantawi.

Nia Sioux

BFA for NYLON

Dance Moms’ Nia Sioux was equal parts sweet and spicy in a baby blue minidress with a plunging neckline and silver pumps.