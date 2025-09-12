Getting Ready With Meg Donnelly Before Simkhai’s NYFW Show

‘Tis the season to go all-out when it comes to turning a striking look, and Meg Donnelly definitely got the memo during New York Fashion Week. The Zombies star rocked a chic all-black ‘fit at Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week show, but made sure to brighten things up when it came to her makeup and accessories. The actor took Elite Daily along with her as she put her stylish look together.

Donnelly was one of the many superstar guests to attend Jonathan Simkhai’s coastal living-inspired runway show on Sept. 11, taking in the spring fashions alongside A-listers like Selma Blair, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Holt, and Jesse Metcalfe. Naturally, the models weren’t the only ones who embraced the opportunity to glam it up.

Follow Donnelly along through her full process of wardrobe, hair, and makeup to put together her 2025 New York Fashion Week style.

It’s In The Eyes

To get the day started, makeup artist Eric Vosburg applied eyeliner and colorful eyeshadow to Donnelly.

Glam Time

What’s an artist without his tools?

Getting ‘Fit

Donnelly wore Simkhai head-to-toe for the show: the designer’s Hazel off-shoulder top, Kenna trousers, and Ameera clutch.

Accessorizing

Donnelly offset her dark outfit with a pair of teardrop-shaped opalescent earrings.

Pretty In Pink

And a pop of pink on her lips added the perfect bit of color.

Feeling Slick

In true high-fashion form, Donnelly slicked back her blonde hair into a tight bun.

Finish Things Off With A Smile

Donnelly was clearly happy with the finished product.

Photoshoot Time

What’s the first thing you do when you’re fully glammed up? An impromptu photoshoot, duh!

Strike A Pose

The full look combines a chic all-black wardrobe with fresh and colorful makeup.

The New Catwoman

The actor is ready to prowl into the night.

Light Up The Room

One last candid before the Fashion Week cameras.

On The Go

Donnelly’s reflective Ameera clutch is perfect for last-minute touch-ups in the car.

Showtime

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

After a day full of glam, Donnelly finally got to show off her look at the big event.