Getting Ready With Meg Donnelly Before Simkhai’s NYFW Show
It’s giving Catwoman couture.
‘Tis the season to go all-out when it comes to turning a striking look, and Meg Donnelly definitely got the memo during New York Fashion Week. The Zombies star rocked a chic all-black ‘fit at Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week show, but made sure to brighten things up when it came to her makeup and accessories. The actor took Elite Daily along with her as she put her stylish look together.
Donnelly was one of the many superstar guests to attend Jonathan Simkhai’s coastal living-inspired runway show on Sept. 11, taking in the spring fashions alongside A-listers like Selma Blair, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Holt, and Jesse Metcalfe. Naturally, the models weren’t the only ones who embraced the opportunity to glam it up.
Follow Donnelly along through her full process of wardrobe, hair, and makeup to put together her 2025 New York Fashion Week style.
It’s In The Eyes
To get the day started, makeup artist Eric Vosburg applied eyeliner and colorful eyeshadow to Donnelly.
Glam Time
What’s an artist without his tools?
Getting ‘Fit
Donnelly wore Simkhai head-to-toe for the show: the designer’s Hazel off-shoulder top, Kenna trousers, and Ameera clutch.
Accessorizing
Donnelly offset her dark outfit with a pair of teardrop-shaped opalescent earrings.
Pretty In Pink
And a pop of pink on her lips added the perfect bit of color.
Feeling Slick
In true high-fashion form, Donnelly slicked back her blonde hair into a tight bun.
Finish Things Off With A Smile
Donnelly was clearly happy with the finished product.
Photoshoot Time
What’s the first thing you do when you’re fully glammed up? An impromptu photoshoot, duh!
Strike A Pose
The full look combines a chic all-black wardrobe with fresh and colorful makeup.
The New Catwoman
The actor is ready to prowl into the night.
Light Up The Room
One last candid before the Fashion Week cameras.
On The Go
Donnelly’s reflective Ameera clutch is perfect for last-minute touch-ups in the car.
Showtime
After a day full of glam, Donnelly finally got to show off her look at the big event.