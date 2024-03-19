It sounds like John Tucker is ready for round two. A script for a John Tucker Must Die sequel is “circulating” Hollywood, according to Jesse Metcalfe. “A script has been written for a John Tucker Must Die sequel,” Metcalfe shares with Elite Daily at Clarins’ Y2K-themed launch party event in Los Angeles on March 15, but the actor also admits, “I’ve yet to read it.”

This isn’t the first time a reboot to the 2006 film starring Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush, Ashanti, and Penn Badgley has been mentioned. On New York Live in 2023, the Desperate Housewives actor shared that there were rumors of a sequel, but at the time, he didn’t have any other information to share: “I would like to be [in the film], but I can’t say much.”

While no official announcement has been made, he now assures us a script is out there. Later this month, Metcalfe along with Bush and Arielle Kebbel from the film will be reuniting for Epic Cons in Chicago. “I'm gonna have a dinner with a few of my castmates from the original movie,” he says, “and I'll find out where this script is at.”

BFA

A cast reunion at a fan convention is actually how the Gilmore Girls reboot for Netflix came to be. At the Critics Choice Awards in January, the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino spoke with Elite Daily about how they got Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life greenlit, saying, “We were all in a weird panel, we all got drunk afterwards, and we were like, ‘Hey, who’s not working in April?’ It was just kind of like kismet.” It’s possible John Tucker 2 may have a similar beginning.

Jesse Metcalfe Has An Idea For His Role In The Sequel Already

20th Century Fox

As far as where John Tucker would be in 2024, Metcalfe believes the popular high school jock is just the same as he was in 2006. “I always thought it would be cool if John Tucker never changed,” he says, and instead of learning from his cheating ways and being a good guy, John would take on more of a bad uncle role in the revival.

Metcalfe’s version would have John’s nephew as the lead, with him playing a “Will Ferrell from Wedding Crashers” type of comedic relief. If Snow’s character Kate ends up with Badgley’s Scott — who just so happens to be John’s younger brother — this could actually be a great way to get all three actors from the original into the sequel.

Snow told Us Weekly in 2016 that she hopes Kate and Scott are still together, as high school sweethearts whose love stood the test of time. “I’m sure if they’re not still together, they are still really good friends,” she said. Since the early aughts are having a moment with the Mean Girls reboot, Lindsay Lohan starring in films again, and *NSYNC reuniting, a John Tucker sequel would be like the butterfly clip on top of this Y2K revival.