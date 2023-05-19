There are few things more humbling than looking back on the vestiges of your earlier self. The bad haircuts! The bad boyfriends! The not-necessarily-bad-but-definitely-embarrassing social media posts! (When the time comes, I recommend that you delete, discard, and do not save. Reinvent yourself at will; there are no rules anymore.)

The other good news? Getting older means getting wiser — this is a nice upside, because your hangovers will absolutely, categorically, definitely get worse — but wisdom only counts if you pass it on. To do our part, we’re launching a new series where we ask some of our favorite people about the 21 things they wish they knew at 21.

Our first installment comes courtesy of Jaspre Guest and Brittany Snow. Their new book, September Letters, is inspired by the value that comes with sharing our stories. As well as interviews with mental health experts and post-it notes from the cast of Pitch Perfect (!), there are tons of resources for people looking to feel better in their own skin, whatever their age. I’m going to be in conversation with them to celebrate the book’s release at Barnes & Noble Union Square on Tuesday, May 23. We’d love to see you there. —Charlotte Owen, Editor in Chief