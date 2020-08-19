The Barden Bellas are back, and they're using their voices for a good cause. On Monday, Aug. 17, the stars of the Pitch Perfect film series surprised fans with a reunion on YouTube, and to make the occasion extra special, they delivered an amazing new song cover. The Bellas have given so many memorable performances over the years, but this Pitch Perfect reunion performance of "Love on Top" by Beyoncé may be their best one yet.

The surprise virtual reunion kicked off with John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks hilariously in-character as their ever-perky a cappella commentators. Higgins and Banks introduced the Bellas, whose videos popped up on screen beginning with Hailee Steinfeld and ending with franchise star Anna Kendrick. As co-stars Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and more joined the video call, the group launched into an a cappella cover of Beyoncé's 2011 hit "Love on Top." Since the song is infamous for its many key changes culminating in some sky-high notes at the end, it's the perfect choice for the singers to show off their range.

The Bellas definitely held their own with such a challenging tune, although Kendrick did have to bow out towards the end, delivering a heartfelt message about missing her co-stars while Kelley Jakle (a singer-songwriter in her own right who played Jessica in the Pitch Perfect movies) took the lead on the difficult falsetto notes. Check out the catchy "Love on Top" cover below:

Those harmonies are sweet, but the reason for the new cover is even sweeter. The video was uploaded as a part of a fundraiser for UNICEF, the United Nations' Children's Fund that's helping to treat and protect children all over the world during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in Beirut, Lebanon, following the massive explosions in the capital city at the beginning of August. Viewers can choose to donate to UNICEF either by using the icon next to the YouTube video or by going to UNICEF's website directly.

An even more fun way to donate, though, would be to download the Bellas' "Love on Top" cover. The new song is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, and you can also stream it on Spotify.

The Pitch Perfect trilogy may have ended in 2017, but it's great to hear the Bellas are still in perfect harmony.