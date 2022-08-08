Leo season has been many things: upbeat, confident, creative — but peaceful and relaxing have definitely not been on the menu. As a fixed fire sign, Leo season is all about self-expression, no matter how loud or colorful it may be, but as the upcoming full moon in Aquarius prepares to overtake the cosmos, things will be mellowing out in a major way. Taking place in a fixed air sign, this full moon’s energy is all about innovating parts of your life that have been moving slowly or not at all through your own unique thoughts and ideas. While it may sound simple enough, this lunation is probably one of the most challenging ones of the year, not to mention it’s a supermoon. But at least three zodiac signs cans say the August 2022 full Sturgeon Moon won’t affect them too much.

Taking place at 19 degrees of Aquarius on Aug. 11, the upcoming full Sturgeon Moon will be conjunct its ruler, Saturn, and square Uranus, along with the North and South Nodes. When a lunation is conjunct a planet, it tends to bring the topics of that planet to the forefront, revealing themes that may have been hidden from view up until this point. Since Saturn is the planet of rules, structures, and boundaries (and is currently retrograde), every zodiac sign can expect to notice an emphasis around leaving old rules behind to make room for changes and innovation. Since this full moon is square Uranus, the disruption that will accompany this full moon will be sudden and unexpected for many, but it’s bound to be less noticeable for three signs, since none of them share the fixed modality with this lunation, so it’ll be occurring in the more subconscious parts of their birth charts.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Aug. 11 at 9:35 p.m., the full moon in Aquarius will light up the sky — and it’s pretty significant, since it’s the last supermoon of 2022. A supermoon is essentially a supercharged full moon that occurs closest to Earth, causing it to appear larger to the naked eye. While supermoons happen every year, this is the last one until 2023, so be sure to get your cameras ready.

What Is A Sturgeon Moon?

The nickname Sturgeon Moon refers to a giant fish that “stirs” along the ocean floor as it looks for food. Other names for the final supermoon of the year are Corn Moon, Harvest Moon, and Ricing Moon.

Here’s why Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces will be the least affected by the 2022 Super Sturgeon Moon:

Cancer (June 20-July 22)

On Aug. 11, the full Sturgeon Moon will illuminate your eighth house of boundaries, money, and shared resources, bringing the need to review the rules and structures you’ve been called to implement here. Since this lunation is squaring Uranus in your 11th house of friends and community, you may notice that the ways you’ve been called to embrace change and innovation in your social life require you to release some of the boundaries you’ve been upholding as of late that are potentially holding you back. While having healthy boundaries is essential, it’s important that they don’t prevent you from creating the sustainable connections that you crave. It’s the perfect time to assess any fears you have associated with allowing yourself to get close to people, Cancer. Your vulnerability isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21)

As the full moon in Aquarius illuminates your sixth house of work, productivity, and health on Aug. 11, your attention will be called to your daily habits and routines. How have the rules and structures you’ve been abiding by here been keeping you stagnant? With Uranus squaring this lunation, you’ll be challenged to step out of your day to day norm, and embrace change through your budding belief systems and philosophies. What does an ideal day look like for you, without incredibly strict rules or routines, Virgo? As the sign that craves organization, you pride yourself on consistency, but is it allowing you to grow, or keeping you stuck?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

On Aug. 11, the Super Sturgeon Moon conjunct Saturn will illuminate your 12th house of isolation, withdrawal, and mental health, revealing the boundaries, rules, and structures you’ve been setting here that may no longer serve you. Since this lunation is square Uranus, you’re being called to innovate some of the limitations here that have been keeping you stagnant. Now is the time to go out into the world and explore — taking a mental health break doesn’t mean that you shut everyone out, it may actually be more beneficial for you to surround yourself with like-minded individuals. Allow yourself to explore what self-care looks like outside of complete isolation.