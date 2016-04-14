7 Reasons Why Every Cancer Needs An Aries BFF

Cancer is water; Aries is fire. You'd think this is one of the most opposite pairings in astrology. But when it comes to zodiac friendship compatibility, Aries and Cancer are surprisingly wonderful for each other.

Though they might not seem like the obvious pairing when you think about which signs go best together, both are leaders and innovators who feel a whole lot of feels. Both Aries and Cancer can be a little on the sensitive side, even if they don’t show it. Bottom line: There is a lot more in common between these two zodiac signs than you’d think. They just have different ways of presenting it all.

However, it is true there are challenges in this union, due to the obvious differences in their nature. One longs for stability, while the other constantly looks for new adventures. One tends to prefer quiet, while the other is wild and always on their feet. But with these differences, the pair can grow and learn from each other. Aries and Cancer balance each other out in some of the most unexpected ways.

Once they understand and accept the other for who they are, their friendship can only get better with time. Here are seven reasons why every Cancer need an Aries best friend (and vice versa):

1. An Aries Is A Cancer’s Biggest Cheerleader

Compared to other zodiac signs, Cancers can be more prone to mood swings. One minute they are happy, the next they have a gloomy cloud over their head. What this sign needs in a best friend is found in Aries' endless positive energy. “Aries challenges Cancer to step outside of their comfort zone,” says Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa. This is especially useful when Cancers have doubtful thoughts about themselves.

The reliable support and positive attitude Aries has 24/7 can pick the crab sign right up and help keep them away from their extreme moods. At times, it even inspires Cancers to be happier and live life to the fullest. Seriously, no one can stay sad for long around such a positive energy ball like Aries.

2. Aries Gets Cancers Out Of Their Heads

Cancers are intense and tend to overthink and overanalyze everything. That's especially true when the crabs are having their mood swings. Their stubborn minds can make a big deal out of anything, and somehow every life matter seems way more heavy and alarming. Although it's good to think deeply and thoroughly, sometimes this trait can really drag Cancers down and hold them back. It's almost like a bottomless pit Cancers unknowingly dig for themselves.

That's when the Aries friend is most needed. “Aries’ courage gives Cancer strength,” Mesa says. The lighthearted, optimistic, and impulsive ways Aries sees things often gives Cancer a fresh perspective on their problems.

It makes them realize life doesn't always have to be so hard. As a result, Cancers can switch off their inner worrier and be more carefree with Aries, which helps the water sign improve their mood and make better decisions.

3. Aries Eases Cancer Into Social Situations

The surprising Aries and Cancer compatibility can easily be spotted in social settings. Cancers aren't always reserved, and they can be quite outgoing when they're surrounded by their close friends. However, when Cancers are at a party full of people they don't know well, they can be fairly quiet, or even feel uncomfortable and awkward.

Fortunately, Cancers have nothing to worry about when going out with Aries. Cancers can happily take the back seat and play the calm, mature role. “Aries is also a bully sometimes,” Mesa says, “but in a playful way, especially for crabby Cancers.” Aries is an entertainer, and they will work their charm and make sure Cancer is introduced to everyone and included in every conversation.

Cancers no longer feel the obligation to put on their extroverted, social face (which can quickly drain their energy) now that they have Aries do that for them. They feel safe and strong with Aries by their side.

4. Aries Is Down To Be Spontaneous With Cancer

At first sight, Cancers may come across as quiet and introverted. However, when the crab is around close friends and in a good mood, their spontaneous, wild side comes out and surprises everyone with the over-the-top ideas, which makes Cancer actually pretty compatible with Aries.

At times like this, Aries are always there to join any fun plans Cancers may have, and they’ll jump on board with full enthusiasm. With Aries, Cancers feel like everything is possible, and they’re ready to turn all possibilities into reality.

5. Cancer Helps Aries Slow Down

As the ram, Aries can tend to jump head-on into things without so much as a second thought. “Cancer's empathy and intuition encourages Aries to use their discernment when taking action, as opposed to just going for it full force,” Mesa says. While natural spontaneity is part of what makes Aries so fun to be around, sometimes the “act now, think later” attitude has consequences and could benefit from a bit of foresight — which Cancer is more than happy to provide.

Cancer helps Aries reel it in when necessary — not only in their actions, but also in their words. “Cancer's emotional body is very receptive, which is one of the many reasons why it's hard for them to forgive and forget; however, Cancer's sensitivity reminds Aries to not be so impulsive and rash with their delivery,” Mesa says.

6. Cancer And Aries Are Both Natural Leaders

The zodiac is made up of three modalities: cardinal signs, fixed signs, and mutable signs. There is one sign of each element in each modality. Think of modalities as another way to group the signs other than by fire, water, air, and earth. For the cardinal modality, fire and water are represented by the signs of Aries and Cancer.

Cardinal signs are the initiators. They are natural-born leaders — so when you put two of them together, you might expect them to butt heads a bit. “[This is] one of the reasons why they challenge one another,” says Mesa. “Aries' cardinal fire can be triggering for Cancer, but it teaches Cancer how to fearlessly express his [or] her passions. Cancer's cardinal water brings out Aries' softer side, which is not very common for this Mars-ruled warrior.” Once they allow each other to strengthen these sides of themselves, the pair is a force to be reckoned with.

5. Aries And Cancer Balance Each Other Out

Overall, Aries and Cancer might not be as opposite as they seem. They actually complement each other remarkably well on fundamental levels. “All in all, Aries brings out Cancer's Yang energy, which is ‘masculine’ expressive, while Cancer brings out Aries' Yin energy, as it is ‘feminine’ and emotionally driven,” Mesa says. They help bring out all the sides they want to show but might struggle to on their own. They also allow and encourage each other to put their best qualities to work.

For example, Cancers can embrace their sensitivity, maturity, and deep-thinking even more with Aries, as these crab traits balance the impulsivity, audacity, or even superficiality in Aries. Also, Cancer's insights enlighten and enrich Aries.

When Aries feels out of control, Cancer's calmness is there to keep Aries' feet on the ground. Over time, both signs can learn from each other and help fill in what the other is lacking to become a better person. With mutual understanding and respect, Cancer and Aries can be quite compatible: This pair is made to stick together for life.

Experts:

Valerie Mesa, astrologer, soul coach, and writer