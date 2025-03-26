Ah, April. Its return goes hand in hand with longer days (yay!), allergens (boo!), and lots and lots of rain (debatable... but mostly boo, too). As if the first full month of spring wasn’t dreary enough, the cosmically chaotic energy of the next 30 days is about to make things way stormier.

The month starts out strong: On April 7, Mercury finally goes direct after being in retrograde for three weeks. This will create opportunities for smoother conversations and clearer perspectives — a far cry from Mercury retrograde’s signature brand of mixed signals and communication chaos. Mid-month, Mars leaves emotional Cancer and begins transiting through Leo, boosting everyone’s ambitions and optimism.

Unfortunately, things get much more challenging around the 21st, when Saturn and the North Node conjunction stirs a serious wake-up call and encourages the collective to get their heads out of the clouds. Combine that with the harsh aspects created by Mars’ placement in Leo and Pluto during the April 27 new moon in Taurus, and you can expect to feel drained and burnt out by month’s end.

Some Signs Will Feel April’s Astrology More Than Others

According to Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass, those with their sun in Gemini, Virgo, or Sagittarius will find it easier to navigate the month ahead than most. Leos, Scorpios, and Aquarians, on the other hand, should prepare for a bumpy ride ahead.

Below, Gerdes shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for April 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Javi Sanz/E+/Getty Images Happy birthday, Aries! It’s your season, so it’s only fitting that April will be filled with new opportunities and plenty of abundance. Kicking off on April 12, the full Pink Moon will illuminate your house of partnerships, opening the door for a chance to reconnect with an old flame. Don’t be surprised if a creative endeavor comes knocking on your door toward the end of the month, as Venus and Neptune draw closer. And with Saturn and Mercury in your sign, you may find yourself feeling extra inquisitive. Use this newfound motivation to network to your advantage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) With your birthday coming up, don’t be surprised if you find yourself in a period of reinvention, Taurus. “It’s like a brand-new book (not chapter) is beginning and you can sense it,” says Gerdes. Around April 4, you’ll likely feel a desire to reevaluate your friendships or switch up your social routine. This feeling will persist through the full moon on April 12, which may inspire you to reach out to a “friend from the past or get involved with a new social circle,” per the astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You’re the luckiest sign this month, Gemini — so own it. Neptune is transiting through your house of friendships this month, which could have positive implications for your creative endeavors. “Your creative collaborations [will] receive a sweet boost,” says Gerdes. “It’s an opportune time for dreaming big about the projects you’d like to invest in moving forward.” Not only that, but with your ruling planet, Mercury, moving into your house of friendships and community mid-April, your social life will be red-hot. Don’t be surprised if a friendship blossoms into something more by the end of the month

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Riska/E+/Getty Images Neptune is transiting through your career sector this month, so now is the time to go after that dream job or internship, Cancer. “You might be thinking of how you can incorporate more creativity or mysticism into your professional path,” says Gerdes. “Be open to a new vision forming around your long-term plans.” When the full moon illuminates the sky on April 12, prepare to gain some clarity regarding your home life. So if your roommate situation has been rocky, or you’re contemplating a move, look to la luna for answers. Once Mars exits your sign at the end of April, you might feel empowered to search for new side hustle or start a new business venture.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Adventure awaits this month, Leo. Whether you’re craving a spiritual solo trip or a weekend getaway for the ‘Gram, follow your heart and go wherever your instincts take you. The full Pink Moon on April 12 may bring a new work opportunity, and by the end of the month you may be faced with some power struggles as Mars in your sign forms an opposition with the destructive forces of Pluto. “Whether done by you or a partner, an impulsive move could easily sever a fragile connection,” says Gerdes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Get excited, Virgo, because your love life is about to advance to the next level — even if you’re single. Because Neptune is no longer in your house of relationships, you will have a much clearer “sense of what you want in a partner or how to move your current relationship forward,” per Gerdes. If your situationship isn’t working, the expert warns you may feel pressure to call things off around the 21st when a conjunction is formed between the North Node and Saturn. This may sound daunting, but as one of the luckiest signs this month, you can take solace knowing the universe has your back.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Things will really pick up for you mid-month when the full Pink Moon arrives in your sign on April 12, Libra. Per Gerdes, the lunation is expected to bring renewal in many forms, especially when it comes to career, as la luna will be forming a square with Mars in your house of career. “It can be a powerful time to revamp your image, promote yourself differently, or pursue a new career path,” says the expert. Plus, Chiron’s involvement in this full moon may inspire you to “extend an olive branch towards a friend” or mend a fractured relationship, so be prepared for whatever this powerful lunation brings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) With Venus retrograding through your house of pleasure, April is expected to be especially sweet for single Scorpios. But by the time the sun enters your house of relationships on April 19, eligible scorpions may feel a strong desire to settle down and couple up. By the end of the month, your focus will shift from your love life to creating harmony within your work-life balance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) This month is all about romance, Sagittarius. Everyone will still be living in the shadow period of the March 14 new moon eclipse by the time April rolls around; considering this lunation illuminated your house of dating, the beginning of April may bring big things for your love life. The romantic vibes will only get stronger as the month goes on, as your ruling planet, Jupiter, will be transiting through your house of partnerships and blessing your dating life with Jupiter’s signature good luck. No wonder you’re one of the luckiest signs this month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images As a hardworking, regimented earth sign, you’ll be happy to hear this month is all about career and routine, Capricorn. As the full Pink Moon makes its way through your house of career and reputation on April 12, you might be cutting ties with a work contract or contemplating your next move. Not only that, but your daily routine may get a major upgrade this month, as la luna will form a positive aspect with Jupiter in your house of health and service.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) April’s dynamic astrology may have you feeling a bit all over the place, Aquarius. As Mars enters your house of partnerships on the 18th, reassessing your relationships will not only be beneficial, but unavoidable. By the end of the month, the April 27 new moon in your house of family may inspire you to transform your dorm or your living space. “Maybe a deep cleaning, rearranging of furniture or reconnecting with a family member could be in order,” says Gerdes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) It’s time to embrace a new look, Pisces. As Venus moves direct in your sign on April 12, you’ll be more magnetic than ever, so you might as well use this time to finally get that haircut you’ve always wanted, or experiment with some new makeup products. Your social life will get a boost in the middle of the month, as this will be an ideal time for reconnecting with old friends, but by the time the new moon arrives on April 27, you’ll be itching for a night in full of self-care and relaxation.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass