You know that childhood trauma or insecurity that’s remained with you for most of your life? That insecurity that you’re always trying to conceal from others? It's been there since you can remember, showing up at the most unexpected times reminding you that it still needs tending to. You've probably tried to ignore it, thinking that it would eliminate itself, but no matter what you do, it remains, following you through every stage of life. It feels as much a part of you as anything, even your happiness. Some of us choose to avoid pressing on our wounds, and opt for ignoring them altogether. Then there are others, who pick at them, forever dissecting and analyzing where they came from and how to conquer them. They take form in endless ways, and can be better understood by analyzing your Chiron placement in your birth chart. What your Chiron means in astrology reveals the nature of your deepest wounds better than any other planet in your chart.

Chiron is one of the four major asteroids in your birth chart, along with Ceres, Juno, and Pallas Athena. These asteroids encompass a nuanced and lesser-known section of our natal charts, unveiling shades of your inner self that many astrology enthusiasts tend to overlook. Since they encompass a much more raw, unfiltered aspect of yourself, it's a shame that these signs tend to be overlooked. Asteroids like Chiron say things about who you are that usually remain unsaid.

If you don't know what your Chiron sign is (or any of the other aforementioned asteroids), use this calculator to find out. If you’re looking to find out more about how to deal with your Chiron placement, you’re in luck.

Uncovering Your Deepest Wounds Through Your Chiron Placement

Understanding who Chiron was in Greek mythology expresses all there is to know about this subtle yet majorly complex sign. He was a centaur and the son of a god, Cronus, making him immortal. His bloodline also gifted him with supernatural powers of healing. However, he sacrificed his immortality so that humankind could have the ability to create fire. Astrologers refer to him as the "wounded healer," and this oxymoron encompasses him well. His healing powers did not work on his own wounds, but he still continued to heal others.

The zodiac sign that Chiron expresses itself through in your birth chart emphasizes the characteristics that have always felt more difficult to tap in to than others. Your Chiron can point to deep-seated insecurities you have, your vulnerabilities that make you more sensitive in certain ways than others, and your overall self-esteem issues. You may tend to ignore this wound when it surfaces, because it’s not super comfortable to confront.

Facing your Chiron is the way to resolve this insecurity. Although your Chiron sign signifies your deepest spiritual wounds, it also expresses your greatest spiritual strengths. These are the areas in your life that will teach you the most, including what you can potentially share with others in order to help them heal too. Your work to heal these wounds — to become stronger in your weakest spots — is what allows you to conquer the trauma you’ve experienced and live the life that feels truly authentic to you.

Although the challenges that your Chiron sign presents are forever recurring, they also contain your ability to overcome them. For all its negative connotations, Chiron has the biggest silver lining of them all: You can survive anything.

How To Get The Most Out Of Your Chiron Sign

Look at your Chiron sign to understand what is most difficult for you, then pursue those difficulties over and over again. While that may seem counterintuitive, when did anything worthwhile ever come to you easily? It's always through pain and hard work that we reap the biggest rewards. Your Chiron sign exposes your greatest weakness, and your greatest weakness contains your biggest strength, once you take the time to heal first — so use it.

Since Chiron has been coined “the wounded healer,” it of course reveals how we heal others too, especially in the areas of our lives that we have trouble healing ourselves. It's because we have lived through the pain that our Chiron describes that we are able to help others through that same pain. We might have trouble following our own advice or putting into action our own healing techniques, but that doesn't mean we can’t be great teachers. In fact, understanding just how difficult it is to heal a certain wound helps us be even more patient when trying to help others through the process.