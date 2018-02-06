Most people who look to astrology to understand how compatible they are with their partner barely brush the surface of what the zodiac has to offer. They look to what their Sun signs predict for their relationship and call it a day. If you've delved deeper into the layers of your birth chart, you might've also considered the importance of you and your partner's Venus and Mars signs. Your Venus sign expresses the way you give and receive love, while your Mars sign denotes your more primal sexual attractions. However, basing the success of your relationship on just these three signs doesn't always tell the whole story. If you want to know whether or not you and your partner will actually last, you'd better be asking the real question: "what does Juno mean in astrology?"

First and foremost, Juno is the zodiac sign of marriage and commitment. In Roman and Greek mythology, Juno was the wife of Jupiter (aka Zeus), and she was hailed for her unbreakable loyalty to her husband. She's also responsible for the pairing of soulmates and her feminine hands are behind every marriage that occurs. In fact, she's the inspiration for what we call the month of June, the month where weddings traditionally take place.

If you don't know what your Juno sign is (or your Venus or Mars signs), check out this birth chart calculator to find out!

Despite her loyalty, Juno's trust in Jupiter was constantly compromised by how often he was unfaithful to her. Thus, Juno also has influence over our tendencies to feel insecure in a relationship — what makes us jealous, what we consider deal-breaking forms of abuse, our feelings of inadequacy with our partners, and overall, our reception to more toxic incidences that might crop up in a long-term relationship.

In my opinion, there's no sign in our birth charts that contains more information about our future than Juno. While other signs express our more immediate means of attraction and thought, Juno contains the missing ingredient that we require in order to fully realize our lives. Without which, we could set ourselves up for constant disappointment in our relationships.

You pick your partners based on your Venus and Mars signs, but they don't necessarily know what's best for you. In fact, I'd say our Venus and Mars signs can trick us into betraying our most innate needs.

Venus articulates your understanding of romance and all the over-the-top (maybe even cliché) fantasy it comes with. Mars expresses your most animalistic and carnal sexual desires but even if you and your partner do have mind-blowing sex, does that really mean they're going to be the right person for you 20 or 30 years down the line? Let's put it the way Kim from the Amy Schumer movie Trainwreck puts it: "Best sex you’ve ever had guy is in jail."

You've truly won the lottery if the person you've had the best sex ever with is also your soulmate. Oftentimes, they're the person who threw your TV out the window — it was fun while that lasted, but it's over now.

Juno defines your ideal mate — the person you would never get bored with, the person you know you can always rely on, someone who would still be standing beside you, reminding you how awesome you are, even when you're 80 years old and a completely different version of yourself than you were when you first met. Your ideal mate understands every nuanced thing about you that makes you beautiful. They wouldn't change a thing about you, not even your flaws. These are qualities in a person that take more time to unfold than whether or not your Venus and Mars signs vibe with each other.

Juno is about patience. It is also about foresight. Understanding your Juno sign can prevent you from wasting years on someone who was never right for you in the first place.