Now that you’ve survived the first two months of 2025, it’s time for a check-in. How are those resolutions coming along? If you’ve already given up on your skin care routine, or haven’t made any progress on your reading goals for the year, no sweat, because March presents the opportunity for a redo.

For many astrology lovers, the new year doesn’t begin until the sun enters Aries on March 20. That’s because, as the first sign of the zodiac, Aries season not only signifies the arrival of spring, but the start of a brand-new zodiac cycle as well. Translation: Jan. 1 was just a New Year’s trial run.

But, for all its good qualities, this March won’t be without its challenges. On Day 1 of the new month, Venus retrograde will begin, potentially inspiring you to reflect on the status of your relationships and love life. On March 14, the lunar eclipse in Virgo is expected to usher in a transformational period that will only be heightened by the return of Mercury retrograde on the same day. (You read that right — there will be two retrogrades at once.) By the time the new moon arrives on March 29, you’ll be primed for a much-needed self-care night.

Some Signs Will Feel March’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, those with their sun in Aries, Cancer, or Sagittarius will have an easier time navigating the double retrograde period than most. Geminis, Virgos, and Pisceans, on the other hand, should prepare for an energetically taxing month.

Ahead, Samay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for March 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) pixdeluxe/Getty Images March is all about embracing karmic beginnings, Aries. Mercury’s move into your sign on March 3 will do wonders for your confidence, but when it retrogrades on March 14, misunderstandings and miscommunications could spell trouble. As if that weren’t enough, Venus will also be retrograding in your sign at the same time, which means you may find yourself reevaluating relationships and your self-worth. But despite all the stress, you can exhale knowing you are the luckiest sign this month. “The universe is aligning to support your ambitions, making it an opportune moment to walk in the knowing of your true desires,” says Samay. “Seize this energy to redefine your path and lead with renewed vigor.” Because the solar eclipse will be the last new moon eclipse in your sign for seven years, consider the March 25 lunation as a cosmic invitation to “initiate bold projects and embrace personal growth,” per Samay. Maybe now is the time to finally go after that dream internship, or embark on a new creative endeavor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) With the new season — and astrological new year — approaching, now is the time to take stock of your life. What’s working? What needs to change? This reflective period, coupled with the retrograde of your ruling sign, Venus, will encourage you to reevaluate your long-term goals, friendships, and aspirations so that you’ll have greater clarity on what (and who) truly supports your growth by the end of the month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) This March, you’ll be focused on your career, Gemini. As Venus retrogrades through the cosmos, prepare to pick up unfinished projects or reconnect with peers from the past. Mercury, the planet of communication, will also be retrograde this month, which could offer miscommunications and tech mishaps at work and beyond. Samay recommends using this time to “reassess your long-term vision rather than rushing ahead,” as plans made during Mercury retrograde can be harder to sustain.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) It’s time to retire your homebody ways and push yourself out of your comfort zone, Cancer. From travel to education, Venus retrograde will inspire you to reevaluate your belief systems. That said, Mercury retrograde is also expected to bring some serious travel delays, so make sure to proceed with caution. “The key is to remain adaptable,” says Samay. “Insights gained now will shape your path forward.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tom Werner/Getty Images Expect this month’s retrogrades to stir up some confusion and uncertainty, Leo. Per Samay, Venus rx may encourage you to reevaluate where you’re spending your money, while Mercury rx will force you to second-guess yourself. March won’t be a total wash, though — according to the astrologer, the March 14 lunar eclipse will bring some much-needed clarity and stability into your life, especially when it comes to finances.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Your relationships are the main focus this month, Virgo. That’s because Venus will be retrograding through your house of partnership, so don’t be surprised if your past flings start sliding into your DMs all of a sudden. When the lunar eclipse illuminates the sky on March 14, be prepared to face some emotional truths you've been avoiding, per Samay. “While it may feel overwhelming, it’s ultimately a chance for deep transformation,” the astrologer says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Have you given up on your New Year’s resolutions already, Libra? Well, now you have a second chance at a fresh start. As your ruling planet, Venus, retrogrades through the cosmos, you will feel a strong urge to reexamine your self-care habits. Is there more you can be doing? “Slow down and listen to your body,” says Samay. “This is a great time for inner work and reorganization before launching into new routines in April.” Try not to stress yourself out about Mercury retrograde, either — there’s no use worrying over things you can’t control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) March will be a month full of creativity and romance for you, Scorpio. As Venus, the planet of love, is in retrograde, you may feel compelled to revisit artistic projects or past relationships. But be careful, because once Mercury retrograde rears its ugly head on March 14, you may experience some miscommunications, especially in the area of love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Wonky Canvas/Getty Images Make sure to nurture your home and family life this month, Sagittarius, because your emotional foundations will be in flux. That’s because Venus will be retrograding through your house of family and ancestry, while Mercury retrograde may stir up some unforeseen communication errors. “Use this time to heal old patterns — you’ll come out of March with a stronger emotional foundation,” says Samay.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) As a stoic earth sign, you’re not always the best at expressing yourself, Capricorn — until now, that is. This month, Venus retrograde will invite you to reassess how you move through the world, and nudge you to speak up in situations when you wouldn’t otherwise. Deep, introspective work can be exhausting, but despite the mental fog, “this is a prime time for internal growth,” says Samay.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Be careful with your finances this month, Aquarius. While Venus retrograde will encourage you to reevaluate your relationship to money, Mercury retrograde could sabotage your budgeting or investing habits. Use this time to redefine what abundance means to you, so you can feel confident about your financial goals going into April.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) As an introspective water sign, you’ll be happy to know this month is all about self-reflection, Pisces. It won’t be all sunshine, though, because while Venus retrograde will encourage you to adopt a new confident persona, Mercury retrograde may cause some internal confusion. The sun will be in your sign until March 20, so make sure to use this to your advantage while also being patient with yourself. “The insights you need will come in due time,” per Samay.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor