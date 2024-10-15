Spooky SZN
Here are some green Halloween costume ideas inspired by Elphaba, Shrek, Charli XCX, and more.

These 16 Green Halloween Costume Ideas Are So Brat-Coded

2024’s biggest color trend has all the inspo you need ahead of Oct. 31.

by Rachel Chapman
DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures/Instagram/Charli XCX/Elite Daily
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It appears green is the new black. After a year of Challengers tennis-core, Charli XCX’s brat summer, and all the Wicked movie hype, it’s no surprise that emerald, mint, and jade hues are expected to be the main character this Halloween season.

Whether you’re planning an intricate outfit to wear to a party or throwing together a DIY look for that last-minute invite on Oct. 31, a green costume is clearly the way to go. Barbiecore pink may have been the it girl last year, but olive and lime are taking center stage in 2024 thanks to all the viral green moments of the past 365 days.

The iconic shade was spotted in new movies, music, and even at the meme-able Summer Olympics, but let’s not forget the TV and film characters who have been channeling green for years. These nostalgic choices like Tinker Bell from Peter Pan and Shego from Kim Possible can make head-turning Halloween costumes as well. All you need to do is think green to get started.

To spark some creativity for your ‘fit and inspire your vibrant color-coordinated look on All Hallows' Eve, here are 16 green costume ideas you can easily throw together for whatever Halloween plans you may have.

Charli XCX’s Brat Summer

Instagram/Charli XCX

Everything and everyone was brat this summer. From neon eyeshadow to green smoothies, brat summer took over and hasn’t really gone away. Thanks to Charli XCX’s remix album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat and the Sweat Tour going string, the brat aesthetic is here to stay for brat autumn.

Channeling that lime green shade, dress as one of Charli XCX’s concert looks or the Brat album for Halloween. Just don’t forget the most crucial part, a stunning Brat-inspired makeup look.

I'm So Julia HD Cotton T-shirt
Etsy
$17
Fitted Mini Skirt
Old Navy
$30
$15
Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket
Forever 21
$35
$21
Faux Leather Square-Toe Boots
Forever 21
$45
$27
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow
Sephora
$22
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Sephora
$23

Elphaba From Wicked

Universal Pictures

If the Stanley cup demand and seemingly endless Ulta makeup collabs didn’t already give it away, Wicked is about to be the biggest movie of 2024. Fans are already hyped online just from the trailer and teasers, so you’re sure to have a popular costume with something Wicked-inspired.

Since Elphaba is the moment, you might as well defy gravity, wearing all black, painting yourself green, and donning the iconic witch’s hat.

Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Old Navy
$55
$22
EVERSWE Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
Amazon
$9
Womens Witch Hat Knitted Wool Cap
Amazon
$13
Wicked Movie inspired Elphaba Glasses
Etsy
$18
SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks
NYX
$10
r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Elphaba Makeup Set
Ulta
$60

Slytherin Students From Harry Potter

Warner Bros. Pictures

Another magical green Halloween costume idea comes from the Wizarding World. Wear a black robe, green tie, and white collared shirt for a simple Slytherin student ‘fit.

To really sort yourself into Draco’s house, don’t forget your wand for Defense Against the Dark Arts class.

Harry Potter Robe
Amazon
$71
$36
Women's Mid-Rise Woven Skort
Target
$25
$21
Women's Long Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt
Target
$25
elope Harry Potter House Slytherin Premium Costume Cosplay Necktie
Amazon
$20
$9
Plain Knit Sweater Vest
Zara
$36
Draco Malfoy's Wand
Harry Potter
$39

Clovers Cheerleader From Bring It On

Universal Pictures

Brr, it’s cold in here. There must be a Clovers costume idea in the atmosphere. This is such an easy ‘fit to throw together. All you need is a green cheerleader uniform similar to the one Gabrielle Union wore in Bring It On.

Haikyuu Women's Halloween Cheerleader Cosplay Costume
Amazon
$45
Women's Seamless Boy Shorts
Target
$8
Festive Green Oversized Hair Bow
Party City
$4
White Socks for Women Crew
Amazon
$15
Road Trip Sneakers
J. Crew
$98
$40
Green Goddess Chunky Glitter Gel
Elektra Cosmetics
$20

Disgust From Inside Out

Disney/Pixar

Inside Out 2 has become the biggest animated movie of all time, so you’ll likely see a lot of Riley’s emotions on Halloween. The most demure of the Inside Out crew has to be Disgust. The green emotion is so cutesy with her dress, bob, and purple scarf.

An alternate green option from Inside Out 2 to consider is Envy, which Google lists as one of the top 10 Halloween costumes of 2024.

Herou Women Summer Slim Sleeveless Scoop Neck A-Line Flare Sun Dresses
Amazon
$30
Falari Women Genuine Leather Belt
Amazon
$15
Flat Bangs Bob Wig
Amazon
$14
Women Solid Satin Scarves
Amazon
$10
Halloween Pride Rainbow Colorful Parade False Eyelashes
Amazon
$11
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora
$23

Peter Pan From Peter Pan

Disney

Another Disney character that’s known for wearing green is Peter Pan. Peter had a big year getting a name drop from Taylor Swift in her Tortured Poets Department song “Peter,” so this costume idea is also a great idea for Swifties looking for something unique. Just wear green tights, a collared shirt, and his hat with a red feather in it.

Bello Button Up
Revolve
$62
$22
EVERSWE Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
Amazon
$9
Women's Seamless Boy Shorts
Target
$8
Jaslynn Belt Brown
Princess Polly
$19
Dakota Charm Ballet Flats
Kate Spade
$188
SYNCFUN Peter Pan Hat
Walmart
$10

Tinker Bell From Peter Pan

Disney

A cute couple’s costume idea is to dress as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. You just need a green dress, shoes with white pompoms, wings, and sparkling makeup that looks just like pixie dust.

Lettuce-Edge Cami Mini Dress
Forever 21
$20
$12
Green Fairy Ballet Flats
Costume Super Center
$43
$10
Oprtuisi Adult Fairy Wings
Amazon
$10
Short Gold Wig
Amazon
$22
ColourPop Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel - Disco Lady
Ulta
$9
Hair Clips Bow with Long Tail
Amazon
$7

Shego From Kim Possible

Disney

Throw it back to your Disney Channel days by dressing as Shego from Kim Possible. Dr. Drakken’s sidekick in black and green has become so popular on TikTok that #Shego is tagged in almost 72,000 videos.

For this look, dress in very Brat-coded green and black with her signature dark lips.

Adult Shego Costume
Spirit Halloween
$50
Black Long Glam Wig
Party City
$23
$5
Mix No. 6 Rennata Bootie
DSW
$90
$30
O FACE Satin Lipstick
e.l.f. Cosmetics
$9
Revlon ColorStay Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner
Amazon
$15
$11
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow
Sephora
$22

Poison Ivy From Batman & Robin

Disney

Shego may just be a sidekick, but if you want to channel full supervillain, you might want to go as Poison Ivy from Batman & Robin. The character made famous by Uma Thurman in the 1997 film is iconically green with gorgeous red hair.

To recreate this ensemble, wear a bodysuit with ivy details and a matching makeup look.

REORIA Butsmooth Women’s Sexy Sleeveless Square Neck Double Lined Basic Bodysuit
Amazon
$25
$20
EVERSWE Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
Amazon
$9
MISSGUIDED Sheer Mesh Thumb Hole Long Sleeve Boat Neck Top
Shein
$6
Decorative Ivy Vine
Michaels
$27
Extra Long Red Wigs
Amazon
$20
$10
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Pencil
Ulta
$6

Buttercup From Powerpuff Girls

Cartoon Network

If you and your besties are as close as Serena, JaNa, and Leah from Love Island USA, plan a PPG group costume with your Powerpuff Girls.

Even if you don’t have a crew to dress up with, Buttercup is a great Halloween costume all on its own. Just throw on her green dress, white socks, and black ballet flats.

Herou Women Summer Slim Sleeveless Scoop Neck A-Line Flare Sun Dresses
Amazon
$30
ALAIX Women's Wide Belt
Amazon
$15
20 Denier Comfort Cuff Knee-Highs
Calzedonia
$6
The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
$98
Black Bob Wigs for Women
Amazon
$19
Revlon ColorStay Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner
Amazon
$10
$7

Princess Tiana From The Princess And The Frog

Disney

Who didn’t want to be a Disney Princess for Halloween as a kid? If you never got a chance, this is your year. With a green dress, you’re almost at perfect ‘fit status. Add some lily pad details, a crown, and green sparkles, and you’re good to go.

Drama Bow-Back Taffeta Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
$150
$80
Vintage 1980's Wired Lily Pad Leaf
Etsy
$4
Disney X RockLove The Princess and the Frog Pave Beignet Pendant
RockLove
$99
Princess & The Frog Tiara
Etsy
$12
Long Shiny Stretch Satin Dress Gloves
Amazon
$13
Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Cosmetics
$6

Zendaya From The Challengers Press Tour

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tashi Duncan is likely to be a popular Halloween costume this year, but it was Zendaya promoting Challengers that really turned heads with her incredibly themed looks. She took her method dressing to another level, so follow her lead with some tennis ball-inspired outfits for a winning look.

Eden Dress
Revolve
$320
$128
Polly Pocket X Cider Peace out
Cider
$58
Satin Lapel Collar Button Front Contrast Tipping PJ Set
Shein
$9
SHUZIA Women Fashionable Transparent Clear Pointed Toe Tennis Ball Detailed Heel
Shein
$31
$13
Match Point Earring Set
Bauble Bar
$36
Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Cosmetics
$6

Shrek From Shrek

DreamWorks Animation

Everyone’s favorite green ogre has also had somewhat of a renaissance lately on the FYP — there are over 1.7 million #Shrek TikToks on the app. With Shrek 5 announced for 2026, it’s never too early to get a costume ready by going as Shrek this Halloween. A brown vest and a little green face paint — that’ll do, Donkey.

Cropped V-Neck Vest
Forever 21
$23
$14
Ruffled Split-Neck Top
Old Navy
$40
$24
Shrek Ears Headband
Universal Orlando
$18
GapFit High Rise Runaround Trousers
Gap
$70
$34
SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks
NYX
$10
Jaslynn Belt Brown
Princess Polly
$19

Raygun From The Paris Summer Olympics

BSR Agency/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

From chocolate muffins to “pommel horse guy” (aka Stephen Nedoroscik), this year’s Olympics in Paris had so many memorable moments. However, the most baffling and green performance came from Australia’s Raygun. The breaker became an instant meme and perfect Halloween inspo.

Tia Super Soft Pant Set - Hunter
Fashion Nova
$60
Australian Olympian Shirt
Etsy
$43
Unisex Classic Ball Cap
Lululemon
$38
First Place Flex Sneakers - White
Fashion Nova
$40
$24
Smooth Hoop Earring Set
Forever 21
$5
$3
White Socks for Women Crew
Amazon
$15

The Green Team From The Disney Channel Games

Disney

Nick Jonas said the Disney Channel Games was like “Love Island on crack,” which confused Dylan Sprouse who had a very different experience than the JoBro.

Regardless, the DC Games were an iconic time for Disney kids, so a costume inspired by that nostalgia would be too cute. All you need is a pair of green shorts with a matching tee and accessories like a sweatband or baseball cap.

Retro Disney Channel Games Logo
Etsy
$9
$7
Chasse Practice Knit Shorts
Omni Cheer
$9
Suddora Sweatbands
Amazon
$12
Falari Baseball Cap
Amazon
$9
Varsity-Striped Crew Socks
Forever 21
$5
$3
Sirocco Womens Neutrals
HEYDUDE
$75

Winifred Sanderson From Hocus Pocus

Disney

Probably the most watched Halloween movie this time of year is Hocus Pocus. It’s a classic that never gets old. If the Sanderson sisters have put a spell on you, you might want to dress like Winifred in her green and purple dress. Glam it up with some witchy accessories, her spell book, and red pouty lips.

Enchant My Love Emerald Green V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Lulus
$88
Adore Me Hailey Corset
Victoria's Secret
$60
Adult Winifred Sanderson Wig
Party City
$10
Hocus Pocus Book
Amazon
$25
$20
Coutgo Womens Pointed Toe Ankle Boots
Amazon
$53
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Target
$6