A white tank top, biker shorts, and a pair of tights — all closet staples that might sound meh on their own. But put them together and add a pair of biker boots? Congratulations, you’ve cracked the code to achieving Charli XCX’s Brat Summer vibe.

The 31-year-old singer’s latest album, Brat, which came out on June 7, has infiltrated basically everything, inspiring everyone to embrace slime green, attempt the viral “Apple” dance, and channel Charli’s tour-drobe, working her luxe-yet-“trashy” style into everyday ‘fits.

Though the “Von Dutch” crooner has worn her fair share of fashion essentials, white tank tops included, she always adds a fun, indie-sleaze twist when taking the stage or partying. (Or doing both at the same time.) Sometimes she’ll put on those aforementioned tights and chunky boots; other times, she might break out a ruffled, metallic mini dress and her signature shades.

Along with her stylist, Chris Horan, Charli’s revived and, TBH, reinvented the party girl aesthetic. And while her clothes are typically custom or designer, some of your fave stores sell similar items, helping to nail her various styles for a lot less. Whether you’re chilling with your besties or dancing all night at a club, below you’ll find a Charli XCX-inspired vibe you can actually afford.

For Bopping Around Town Like ~Everything Is Romantic~

Though Charli has no problem stripping down in front of large crowds, not everyone is game to rock white micro shorts in public like she did in Ibiza earlier this season.

If this sounds like you, try a pair of ruffled bloomers. They’re still itty-bitty, but a bit more wearable (and majorly on-trend for 2024, if Julia Fox has anything to say about it). The pair below even has lace detailing similar to Charli’s tights.

You can complete your look in a way that would get the Grammy nom’s approval by adding a long-sleeved white tee, coordinating boots, and square sunglasses.

For Just Being Hot

It seems no electrifying performance is complete without sparkling, metallic clothing. Charli’s turn at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival earlier this summer is no different.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Although this particular pick was custom-made by Rafaela Pestritu, you can pull a similar move by shopping shiny mini dresses with ruffled details.

Once you secure your statement piece, all you’ll need are buckled black boots, round sunglasses, and, if you’re bold, opera gloves to complete your ‘fit. It’s Hot Girl Summer meets Brat Girl Summer.

For Chilling With Your Besties

A corseted track jacket paired with a mini skirt? That’s pretty much the textbook definition of comfy-cool style.

Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images

And it’s actually so easy to re-create this fuss-free combo with Alo’s half-zip Clubhouse Jacket, which features that same body-hugging detail.

Once you scoop that up, all you’ll need is a sporty skirt (psst, Taylor Swift’s viral skort comes in black) and sheer tights, then you’re good to go.

For Bratting It Up All Day, Every Day

If there’s one fashion trick to take from Charli XCX, it’s that even the simplest of items can be combined to create a bold new look.

On their own, a white tank top, tiny black shorts, tights, and biker boots might seem classic or even basic. But as the singer has shown, pairing these items together can create the perfect pop-punk ensemble that’s equal parts eye-catching and breezy enough to wear all summer long.

Even better, you probably have each of these items already in your closet. If not, these options work, too:

For Dancing To *Club Classics* All Night Long

Once again, Charli XCX has proven to be the queen of revamping timeless, everyday designs. A white dress is one of them.

@leagarn/Instagram

With summer being the season for white dresses, you’re bound to come across plenty of short, ruffled numbers. You may even own a couple.

What will Brat-ify the look are the accessories. Adding a big embellished belt and black boots can turn this typically ultra-fem daytime staple into a toughened-up lewk that’ll make you ready for anything that comes your way.