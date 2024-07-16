Barbie is sooo last summer. This season is for the brat girls. The viral aesthetic inspired by Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, is all about being a “365, party girl” who wears lots of lime green and does whatever they want.

To fuel up after a night out with the besties, Moon Juice has just what every person living the brat life needs: a Bratty Shake.

The new $18 blended drink, which is available for a limited time (most likely through the end of the summer), was co-created by the wellness brand and TikToker Daniel Preda (@misterpreda) to taste like “brat in a cup.”

The Bratty “Shake” Isn’t Exactly A Shake

To manage your expectations, you should know that the so-called shake is much more of a fruit smoothie with the following ingredients:

Moon Juice’s Mini Dew (for hydration)

Moon Juice’s Rhodiola (brain root)

Coconut milk

Gingered lemon

Organic banana

Organic lime

Organic coconut cream

Matcha

Activated charcoal

The Collab Was Inspired By A Viral TikTok Video

Before this collab with Moon Juice, Preda was the brains behind TikTok’s $31 (faux) Charli XCX Brat Erewhon smoothie that included similar ingredients like lime, matcha, and activated charcoal, along with other tasty additions like green apple, spinach, and avocado.

His viral June 11 video, with over 114K likes, must have caught the eyes of the good people at Moon Juice, because days later, on June 15, the brand announced its collab with the creator.

If you want to try it for yourself, remember that it’s brat girl *summer*, so you don’t have much time. But before you go out of your way to snag the beverage, you might want to know what feeling “so Julia” tastes like first.

Moon Juice’s Brat Girl Smoothie Is All Vibes

Judging the Bratty Shake on looks alone, this would get a 10 out 10. The bright lime green shade perfectly matches Charli XCX’s album with black charcoal splotches for an Insta-worthy drink.

It looks like a liquid version of Kim Possible’s Shego — very Brat-coded. Something else I really love is that the cup has Moon Juice’s usual “cosmic in a cup” crossed out so it reads “brat in a cup.”

Rachel Chapman

Even though dressing the part of a brat girl has a lot to do with channeling the aesthetic, looks aren’t everything when it comes to food. You also want it to taste great, which is where the Bratty Shake falls flat for me.

There’s a lot going on here. It’s almost like watching the “360” music video with all the cameos, but having that much flavor in one smoothie is a bit confusing.

The description for the Bratty Shake on DoorDash says it’s “a lush matcha colada spiked with Naked Mini Dew and Rhodiola,” so I imagined it was going to be like a tropical matcha with flavors of coconut and banana. However, it mostly tasted like an herbal lemongrass.

This was tart and not very creamy, with a strong citrus punch. I could have sworn it had orange juice in it with each sip, but that must have been just the lemon and lime. If you’re looking for a healthy-tasting fruit-packed drink, this would be more your style than going to Erewhon for one of Hailey Bieber’s sweet strawberry smoothies.

TL;DR

The Bratty Shake is like the polar opposite of the Strawberry Glaze Smoothie, which seems fitting since the brat girl aesthetic is a contrast to Bieber’s sweet girl vibe. Even though it fits the theme well, I still wouldn’t order this again. I guess I don’t have the taste for being a true brat girl, and that’s just fine.