Since Taylor Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys in February, fans have been on the lookout out for Easter eggs about the new album. Swift has been posting quite a few clues about what to expect, and the singer’s actually revealed four different editions of the album (so far), leading some Swifties to believe there’s more to come. According to a popular fan theory, the different editions of TTPD represent the five stages of grief. Here’s why they’re convinced.

The five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. For Swifties who buy into this Tortured Poets theory, each edition of the album represents one of these stages — which would mean there could be one more edition coming, despite what Swift wrote on IG.

To break it down, “The Manuscript” version of TTPD fits with denial. In the artwork for this edition, Swift left a message: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” Then, “The Bolter” matches up with anger. The message in this cover art — “You don’t get to tell me about sad” — seemingly fits this theory.

Next up, “The Albatross” goes with bargaining and the message, “Am I allowed to cry?” (Coincidentally, albatrosses spend the first six years of their life flying at sea before coming back to land. Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years.) Lastly, “The Black Dog” was accompanied with, “Old habits die screaming.” Per Swifties — and the Cambridge dictionary — the black dog symbolizes depression.

With this theory in mind, Swift would need to release one more version of TTPD to match up with acceptance — but that’s where things get a little foggy. When Swift announced “The Black Dog” edition, she clarified that it was the “final new edition” of the album.

Some Swifties still think more TTPD versions are on their way, but others have been reframing the theory to fit what Swift said about “The Black Dog” being last of the new editions — specifically, they’ve been looking at her other album releases to fill in the gap.

Now, the fans are divided. Some believe that Midnights represented denial, while others are suggesting that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be acceptance.

Others don’t think the theory holds any merit. One Swiftie wrote on X, “I’m begging everyone to let go of the 5 stages of grief!”