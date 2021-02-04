After Riverdale Season 4 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first three episodes of Season 5 showed the conclusion of the Core Four's high school years before revealing what they're up to as adults. Now, fans can get excited about watching even more twisted nonsense unfold in the Town with Pep, because the show has been officially renewed for another season. As you wait for the next big premiere, here are the Riverdale Season 6 details we know so far.

The new season was announced Thursday, Feb. 3, after just three episodes of Season 5 had aired. The official Riverdale Twitter account shared the big news with fans, writing, "Another round at Pop's! #Riverdale has been RENEWED for Season 6!" Several other big CW shows — such as The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew — also scored early renewals for their next seasons.

The good news doesn't stop there. According to The CW's chairman and CEO, Mark Pedowitz, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is "thinking long-term on how to continue the Riverdale situation." From the sound of it, that means more spinoffs like Katy Keene could soon debut and expand the show's universe even more.

For now, though, Riverdale alone still has plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers guessing. Let's break down everything we know about Season 6 of Riverdale so far:

Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Date

Riverdale is making a big move in Season 6. The show has always aired on Wednesdays, but the new season will move to Tuesdays. Even better: Season 6 is slated to premiere on Nov. 16, just days after Season 5’s finale is expected to air in the same month. The new season will kick off with a special five-episode event before entering its winter hiatus.

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer

Since Riverdale Season 5 is still underway, no Season 6 trailer has been released yet. However, because the new season is dropping very soon, fans can expect a first look in the coming weeks.

Riverdale Season 6 Cast

Unless something big changes, you can count on Core Four actors KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart reprising their respective roles of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper. Other main cast members like Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan are also likely to return. No new cast members have been announced yet for Season 6.

Riverdale Season 6 Plot

Aguirre-Sacasa shared a very interesting poster for Season 6 on Monday, Aug. 30. It features a large tree, half of which is thriving in beautiful sunlight on a lush hill, while the other half is decayed against a dark and gloomy backdrop. Even more unsetting was the caption: “Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.”

The grim finality of the poster and that statement had some fans wondering if Season 6 might be the show’s last season, despite the Riverdale cast and crew teasing plans for a seventh season in the past. The dark supernatural elements of forces of good versus evil also got fans talking about a potential Chilling Adventures of Sabrina connection being central to Season 6. Aguirre-Sacasa has spoken about his plans for an epic “Witch War” crossover between the two shows, which was scrapped when CAOS got canceled. But he still hasn’t given up hope on giving fans the long-awaited crossover, and this Season 6 teaser most definitely has CAOS vibes. Could that crossover be the “special five-episode event” that’s going to kick off the new season?

There’s still a lot of mystery around this upcoming season, but as Season 6’s Nov. 16 premiere date draws closer, expect to discover a lot more details about what’s to come for Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead.