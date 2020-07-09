Riverdale's surprise success in 2017 made it one of the hottest TV comic book adaptations on The CW. The Archieverse extends back to the 1930s in terms of potential material, so spinoffs were the route to go. Two previous Archiverse series had already found success in earlier eras, Josie and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, giving show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa easily recognizable reboot titles. But unfortunately, Riverdale's spinoffs are not as hot as the original CW show. First, The CW put Katy Keene out to pasture, and now Netflix canceled Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, making the second half of Season 2 its last.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (CAOS) was initially planned as a CW series but moved to Netflix when the streamer promised two seasons right out of the gate. Those seasons have dropped in chunks, with Season 1, Part 1 debuting at Halloween 2018, and Part 2 in April of 2019.

Season 2, Part 1 — stylized as CAOS Part 3 — arrived in January of 2020, ending with a timey-wimey conclusion that gave the world two Sabrinas: one school-girl innocent, and the other reigning as Queen of Hell. Fans were floored at the cliffhanger's audacity, wondering where in heaven's name the show could go next.

Wherever that is will also be its final destination, as TVLine reports multiple sources have confirmed Season 2, Part 2, or as the show calls it "Part 4," will be the final installment.

In a statement to TVLine, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said:

Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.

There is no date for Part 4 as of yet, but new photographs for the final eight episodes have arrived.

There's also a synopsis, letting fans know what to expect for CAOS' final round:

The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

The last eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 are expected to arrive on Netflix sometime before the end of 2020.