Riverdale's Most Evil Villain Is Gone For Good... Or Is He?

The Riverdale Season 5 finale might have been the start of a lot of relationships, but it looks like it might be the end of the road for one of the town’s most villainous citizens. Episode 19, titled “RIVERDALE: RIP(?),” showed Hiram Lodge peacing out at long last. After four seasons of terrorizing the Core Four — especially Archie — Hiram appears to be leaving Riverdale for good. Mark Consuelos, who played Hiram onscreen, made it pretty clear this is the end of his character’s journey — for now, at least.

Spoiler alert: This post contains details from Riverdale Season 5, Episode 19. Heading into the Season 5 finale, fans knew the current Riverdale storylines were going to wrap up with a bang. The Episode 19 promo showed multiple unexpected couples (Barchie! Veggie!), someone who looked a lot like Cheryl Blossom going up in flames, and, most interestingly, a scared-looking Hiram running from the townsfolk. For a guy who always seemed to be in control, this was his best look yet.

While Riverdale is known for the not-so-occasional red herring, it looks like Hiram is really gone for good this time. ICYMI, after it was clear Hiram would never stop trying to destroy Riverdale, the town came together to chase him away, a choice Riverdale’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa knew would make an epic exit for both the character and actor portraying him.

“After everything Hiram’s done — to basically every single character on the show, over the seasons — it felt like Hiram’s story needed to end in a grand, Shakespearean way,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. “Since this series is the epic story of a town, the idea that the entire town would come together in unison to collectively exile the villain who’s been tormenting them for years felt right and satisfying ... Mark [Consuelos] loved his exit, by the way. He texted me how happy he was.”

The CW

While it’s unclear why the actor — who joined the show during the Season 2 premiere — is leaving the show, Consuelos had nothing but good things to say about his time spent tormenting Riverdaleians. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” Consuelos told Deadline about his time on the series. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

Before you breathe easy, though, Aguirre-Sacasa did add that he hopes “this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge,” which could mean Consuelos might make a cameo or two in the future. Maybe it’ll be to diffuse that bomb he planted on Barchie? Luckily, fans won't have long to wait to see what’s next for the Core Four, since Season 6 of Riverdale premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET.