To say Season 5 of Riverdale has been a wild ride would be an understatement. The highly-anticipated season kicked off with a massive seven-year time jump, and then immediately dove into strange mysteries about Moth Men, murderous truckers, and a masked Trash Bag Killer. Now it’s all about to come to an end, and the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 19 promo teases that the last episode of the season will be explosive.

Spoiler alert: This post contains details from throughout Riverdale Season 5. When I say the finale is going to be explosive, I’m not being figurative. The episode’s teaser shows Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe blowing up as the gang watches on in horror. Obviously, this is a huge deal, considering Pop’s is the main setting of the show, and the episode’s title underlines this: “RIVERDALE: RIP(?).” The brief synopsis also emphasizes the town-wide ramifications of Pop’s burning down: “As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop's forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.”

The episode leading up to this finale involved a lot of discussion around which characters would stay in Riverdale and which may be planning to move away, and it seems this Pop’s incident will resolve spur those along. In the Next to Normal musical ep, Archie and Veronica ended their romance when Archie said he can’t see himself ever leaving Riverdale, whereas Veronica has ambitions bigger than the small town. Betty also made a big life decision, promising her mom she would not leave Riverdale again.

If those parallel speeches about staying in Riverdale didn’t set off your Barchie alarm, then the finale teaser definitely will. The video includes a brief clip of Betty and Archie kissing, along with a kiss between Veronica and Reggie confirming they’re back on as well.

It’s not all romance, though. Cheryl looks like she is going to have a particularly bad time in the finale, as the teaser shows her being burned at the stake like a witch. There’s also a brief shot of the Trash Bag Killer on the phone, suggesting Betty will finally uncover the truth about the killer who held her hostage. Oh, and its looks like everyone in town points a gun at Hiram at one point, likely blaming him for causing the destruction of Pop’s. Is Hiram finally going to get what’s coming to him?

It all goes down on at 8 p.m. ET on The CW on Wednesday, Oct. 6.