It sounds like Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones will not be going anywhere anytime soon. Questions about Riverdale's future have been rampant as the show's lead characters are nearing the end of high school, and while the exact direction Season 5 will take is still a mystery, KJ Apa may have just revealed how many seasons Riverdale will have in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. Apparently, Apa and his costars are signed on for several more year, so get ready for a lot more twists, turns, and murder mysteries.

In his recent interview, Apa revealed that he is contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years, and he also confirmed his contract is the same as the rest of the show's leads: Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes. Basically, that means that Riverdale could run through Season 7 at the very least if the dark teen series remains a hit on The CW, remaining on the air through 2023. The show has already been picked up for Season 5, and this news about the stars' contracts seems to confirm Season 6 and Season 7 may already be a done deal as well.

While the probability of three more seasons is definitely exciting for Riverdale fans, it also raises even more questions about where the show will be headed after the Core Four graduate high school. In its current fourth season, Riverdale is all about the gang's senior year, with graduation looming in the upcoming finale.

Apa has teased that the graduation will be surprising and unexpected, which it would have to be considering it really looks like all the main characters are about to split up. Spoiler alert: The rest of this post contains spoilers through Riverdale Season 4, Episode 16, "The Locked Room." Betty and Jughead both got accepted into Yale (although Jughead's academic credits are in question after transferring schools and faking his death), Veronica got accepted into Barnard College in New York, and Archie likely will not get to graduate with his friends and seems to be planning his future in Riverdale.

One prominent theory about how the show will keep the gang together post-graduation is to implement a major time jump between Season 4 and Season 5, so that the new season will pick up after the group's college years when they are all adults back in Riverdale. Of course, there's also the chance that something big will happen at high school graduation that will force the Core Four to remain together in Riverdale indefinitely... or maybe they will all just randomly decide to go to Riverdale Community College together for some reason.

While it's still not clear what the future of Riverdale will look like, it definitely sounds like the show is going to have a future, and a long one at that.