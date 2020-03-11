There are only a few episodes left in Riverdale Season 4, but the big question on everyone's mind is all about Season 5. Since Season 4 chronicled the Core Four's senior year at Riverdale High, complete with college applications or discussions of post-school careers, fans are extremely curious about whether Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead can stay together after graduation. The show's star addressed the concerns, and KJ Apa's quotes about Riverdale Season 5 will have everyone trying to figure out what's next.

For Season 4 of Riverdale, it's not the monsters, cults, or serial killers that fans are worried about as the finale approaches — it's high school graduation. As things currently stand [minor spoiler alert], Veronica has been accepted to college in New York City, Betty and Jughead are eyeing Yale, and it looks like Archie may not even get to graduate with his friends... and once he does he probably will not be leaving Riverdale. Basically, graduation threatens to split up the gang, and fans can't imagine how Season 5 could possibly look with the Core Four scattered across the country.

Well, Apa has a message for fans worrying about graduation. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 9, and teased that nobody is going to expect how Riverdale's graduation is actually going to play out. "That's the interesting thing about next season, is we can go anywhere," Apa said. "The only kind of spoiler I can give people is it's not your typical graduate high school and then... it's gonna surprise a lot of people, I think."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Leave it to Riverdale to avoid a typical high school graduation and do something totally unexpected instead. Now the question is what this graduation twist may be. Most likely, whatever happens will have the direct result of keeping Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead together in Riverdale after high school.

There is one popular fan theory that Apa's statement seems to vaguely point to. After Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols revealed their characters F.P. Jones and Hermione Lodge won't be in Season 5, fans rallied behind the idea that Riverdale may be planning a major time jump after Season 4. A potential time jump could allow the kids to go off to college and then reunite in Riverdale right after college graduation four years later — plus, all of the actors playing these high school students are in their 20s anyway. As an added bonus, a time jump could put Riverdale in the same period as its spinoff Katy Keene, which is set about five years after Riverdale currently.

Whether this theory turns out to be true or not, the one thing that fans do know is that Riverdale High's graduation is going to involve some unexpected twist. Riverdale Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.