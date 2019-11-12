5 'Katy Keene' Season 1 Details That Will Get You So Pumped

Fans who can't get enough of the Riverdale universe are in luck because it's expanding in a big way this winter. The Riverdale spinoff series Katy Keene will premiere in early 2020, and already fans are hungry for information about it. A few details about Katy Keene Season 1 have been revealed, and there is plenty to get excited about.

Just like its predecessor Riverdale, Katy Keene will be based on an Archie Comics title. The original Katy Keene comics followed a model named Katy Keene as she explored New York City, all while showing off her impeccable fashion sense. In the upcoming CW series, Katy is played by Lucy Hale, and she's a fashion designer living "in a timeless New York City," according to the series synopsis. What might be most exciting to Riverdale fans is the fact that Katy will be rooming with a familiar face: Josie, played by Ashleigh Murray, as she navigates her career as a musician. Here's the official synopsis from Archie Comics:

Aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

The CW Network on YouTube

Here's everything else fans need to know about Katy Keene Season 1.

1. The Show Premieres In February

Katy Keene will have its series premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Riverdale will remain in its usual time slot at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, which means that audiences will get to enjoy two nights in the Archie Comics universe.

2. It Takes Place Years After Riverdale

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also created Riverdale, explained at the Tribeca TV Festival that Katy Keene takes place a “vague, five-ish years after Riverdale.” So, Katy Keene will be able to explore the more adult world of people in their early 20s.

3. There Will Be Riverdale Crossovers

Since Katy Keene exists in the same universe as Riverdale, fans can expect to see lots of Riverdale characters show up to bridge the two shows. But, since Katy Keene takes place after Riverdale does, audiences will be seeing future versions of Riverdale characters. Nevertheless, executive producer Michael Grassi said at TCA, "I think it’s very likely that we will be seeing some familiar faces from Riverdale crossing over to our Katy Keene show and our New York world and we’re excited about that.”

4. Josie & Jorge/Ginger Are Expected to Have Musical Numbers in Every Episode

Aguirre-Sacasa explained that the musically-inclined characters will show off their skills in every episode. In addition, the producers are planning a "bigger event" that will showcase even more music on Katy Keene.

5. Episode 2 Will Dive Into Character Backstories

The second episode will give some more info about the characters' pasts, but Hale also warned that it “gets a little grittier.”

Fans will just have to tune in February to see all that Katy Keene has in store.