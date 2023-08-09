Miley Has Been Teasing A New Secret Song & The Latest Clue Is Major

The sun may be setting on summer, but Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation is going to be shining as brightly as ever this fall. At least, that’s what it sure seems like she’s telling us through some subtle clues. Back in May, Cyrus teased out an unreleased song that she said she was hoping to release soon, and now, some very suspicious text has appeared on her website that seems to confirm when it will drop. Here’s when Cyrus fans can probably expect to jam out to “Used to be Young,” a banger all about her wild partygirl days.

Cyrus first spoke about a mysterious new song in her May 18 British Vogue profile. She shared a story about how a songwriter recently approached her with a club-thumping track that may have been her vibe at one time, but not anymore. “It was like, you know, the standard f*cked up in the club track,” Cyrus explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum.’ It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

The experience inspired Cyrus to write her own song in which she looks back on her hard-partying days and reflect on where she’s at now. She shared four lines of the lyrics in that interview:

I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young.

Initially, fans had developed a theory that Cyrus was working on a second volume of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, which could have very well included this secret song. But now, it seems like Cyrus is pairing the track with another one of her eras: Bangerz. In the text for the preorder of her 10th-anniversary Bangerz vinyl re-release on Cyrus’ website, there’s a very interesting sentence. “Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young by revisiting the beloved original hits such as ‘Wrecking Ball,’ ‘We Can’t Stop,’ and ‘Adore You,’” it reads.

Obviously, the capitalization on the phrase “Used To Be Young” comes off as a very heavy-handed suggestion that the new song will be included on the re-released album. And thematically, that would make sense. Bangerz is without a doubt the album that exemplifies Cyrus’ wildest era, the exact topic “Used to be Young” is inspired by.

So, with the Bangerz re-release coming out on Sept. 29, fans can also probably expect a brand new Cyrus song to drop that day as well.