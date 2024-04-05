Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa has been very open about her love life... even when the breakup drama has become way too chaotic. Back in early 2021, the former Dance Moms star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in an Instagram video. A year later, Siwa confirmed she identifies as gay, and quickly found herself to be the buzziest star of lesbian TikTok. Through a series of hookups, breakups, and makeups, Siwa’s romances have taken her followers on an unexpected rollercoaster ride.
The interest around Siwa’s dating history exploded in 2024, when the singer launched a complete rebrand to kickstart her adult music career. The Dance Moms breakout ditched her signature bows and kid-friendly bubblegum pop sound to embrace her darker side — complete with a ferocious glam-rock makeover and edgier new music.
Much of the releases, including her first single “Karma,” delve into the drama Siwa experienced with her exes. And yes, there is a lot of material to work with there. Because Siwa’s dating history has become more significant than ever, let’s rewind and go through everyone the pop star has been linked with throughout the years.