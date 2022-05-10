JoJo's Quote About Getting Back Together With Kylie Is Adorable

The happiest place on Earth just got a little happier. On May 6, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she got back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew after posting a photo of their Disney World trip on Instagram. The pair began dating in January 2021 but broke up in October 2021 reportedly due to Siwa’s hectic work schedule. Reconciliation rumors started on May 1 when Siwa’s father posted a photo of the couple together in Disney. Now, the duo is officially “on” again, and Siwa’s quote about getting back together with Prew could not be cuter

On May 5, Siwa posted a photo of her and Prew kissing in front of Cinderella’s castle with the caption, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾.” As if things couldn’t get any cuter Siwa followed up with another Instagram on May 9 of her holding a polaroid version of the original photo and captioned it, “Most magical 10 days🤍.”

Before confirming her reunion with Prew, Siwa did hint at it. In April, Siwa confirmed in an interview with Extra that she was seeing someone but didn’t reveal who. “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” Siwa told host Katie Krause during their interview. “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like… I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together,” Siwa gushed. “And I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece, like that corner piece that you just needed.” So cute!

When asked if the mystery person in question was Prew, Siwa was flustered and coy. “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I’m not saying yes or no,” she said. By sharing the sweet pics on IG, Siwa kept her promise and finally confirmed that she was back together with Prew.

The cuteness doesn’t stop there, either. Siwa and Prew have actually vacationed together before. In December 2020 (just a few weeks before they started dating, Prew joined Siwa and her family on their Christmas Disney trip. Who doesn't love a full circle moment?

The reaction from Siwa-Prew fans was exactly what you’d expect. One gushed over the on-again couple, “Love you both soooo much! So so happy for you! 😍😍😍😍😍.” Another fan commented, “She really said imma come back like a boomerang,” referencing Siwa’s 2016 song “Boomerang.”

I guess it’s true what they say, fairytales do exist — especially when you’re in Disney World.