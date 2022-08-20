JoJo's Ex Kylie Confirmed They Broke Up A Second Time On TikTok

It seems that JoJo Siwa’s fairytale relationship has come to an end, again. Siwa had been dating her girlfriend Kylie Prew since the beginning of 2021, and although they broke up for a bit at the end of that year, Siwa’s May 2022 Instagram post announced the rekindling of her romance with Prew, and it looked like love had found a way. Unfortunately, just a few months later, Kylie Prew confirmed on TikTok that she and JoJo Siwa broke up again, revealing their second shot at things ended up being very short-lived.

In a recent TikTok live on Aug. 16, Prew responded to a fan asking if she was single and the answer was shocking. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while, but someone asked me just now if I was single,” she started off, and her body language immediately stiffened in a way that indicated how nervous she seemed to be. The confirmation that followed was quick and Prew offered no details, only assuring fans that she is fine and the split seems to be amicable: “I am. I've been single for almost two months, and it's OK.” Two months. The timeline indicates that Prew and Siwa must have broken up sometime in the middle of June, which was only a month after they got back together in May 2022 after several months apart.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Siwa and Prew first announced their relationship in early 2021, less than a month after Siwa publicly came out as gay. The couple proudly shared their love on social media, dedicating several posts to one another and their friendship-turned-relationship. In a post celebrating the first six months of their relationship, Siwa said: “I’m so lucky to get to call this incredible human my girlfriend.🥰 Thank you for everyday making me feel so special and SO loved.” Though they both shared love for one another, by November 2021 the couple confirmed their split and Siwa noted on Paris Hilton’s This Is Paris podcast that it was just the “right person, wrong time.”

Earlier this year, Prew and Siwa picked their relationship up once again, but their romance was short-lived. Fans suspected the break-up when Siwa stopped posting pictures with her girlfriend on social media, a change that indicated something was up. The official confirmation that their relationship was over came from the TikTok live Prew hosted. After letting fans know about the split, she quickly followed up by assuring fans that everything between her and Siwa is fine. “Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe and happy and healthy, and that's all that matters.”

Even though Siwa and Prew have called it quits on their romance, they still seem to have a lot of love for each other.