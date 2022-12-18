JoJo & Her GF Avery Just Low-Key Confirmed They Broke Up On TikTok

As quickly as it started between JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, it’s ended. Although, you might have missed the super subtle breakup announcement. The couple didn’t have a big, dramatic split, but rather casually revealed they’d gone their separate ways in the comments section of a TikTok. Here’s Avery Cyrus’ TikTok that confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa.

The relationship status update came in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in Cyrus’ Dec. 17 TikTok chronicling her recent tropical vacation. In between clips of the TikToker surfing, riding water slides, and jumping off boats, fans noticed an eyebrow-raising moment with Siwa. “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present,” Siwa said in the video, holding up an arcade prize. Immediately, the comments section was flooded with confused viewers wondering if Siwa’s statement was just an inside joke or real confirmation of a breakup. Cyrus explained that the two have indeed ended their relationship in the comments.

“We decided that we are better off as friends,” Cyrus wrote in response to a commenter. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

The breakup came a little over three months after Siwa and Cyrus went official in a kissing TikTok back in mid-September. Fans suspected the two may have been dating a bit longer than that, though. They started frequently appearing in each other’s TikToks in early August, sparking tons of romance rumors a month before they finally confirmed they were a couple.

The two often gushed about one another while they were together, with Siwa even revealing she and Cyrus celebrated daily anniversaries to make their relationship even more special.

Siwa began dating Cyrus a few months after breaking up with her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew, in the summer of 2022. Siwa began dating Prew shortly after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community at the beginning of 2021. The two had a bit of a roller-coaster relationship, having broken up and gotten back together once before fully ending things. Cyrus also had a breakup shortly before dating Siwa, splitting with her longtime GF Soph Mosca in August.