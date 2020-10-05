If you're struggling to find the perfect Halloween costume this year, know you can never go wrong with dressing up as a celebrity. Picking the right star to imitate is half the fun of putting together the costume. For many K-pop fans, the choice is obvious: BLACKPINK. I mean, they have a huge arsenal of iconic looks to choose from, so the costume possibilities are endless.

For example, fans can find fashion inspiration in the group’s music videos, magazine covers, red carpet photos, or Instagram selfies. Considering BLACKPINK has so many looks that are instantly recognizable, a costume inspired by them is guaranteed to be a hit at your annual Halloween party.

So, where do you begin looking for a BLACKPINK costume? Well, usually, you would have to search online for similar outfits and accessories to recreate one of the girls’ looks, but luckily for you, I already did the work for you. All you have to do is pick your favorite costume idea and purchase each clothing item and accessory. Check them out below.

1. "How You Like That" Lisa

YG Entertainment

"How You Like That" helped BLACKPINK earn their first MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Summer in 2020, and it's not hard to see why. It's a song you can't get out of your head after listening to it, and the choreo is just as epic. The girls served major looks in their "HYLT" music video, and one of the most extravagant outfits was Lisa's. I mean, a fur coat with red cowboy boots? Absolutely iconic. If you want to recreate it, start with the most simple piece: a white sports bra.

You’ll also need some patterned shorts. They don't have to be identical to Lisa's, but they should also have a bold design that pops.

The best part about this outfit is that it’ll keep you warm all night. This coat from ASOS will really bring your outfit together, and what’s especially great is that you can add it to your permanent winter wardrobe to get the most out of your money.

Red cowboy boots are a crucial part of this look, so make sure you purchase a pair online.

Feel like something is missing? Then accessorize with a chunky chain necklace.

2. Dance Practice Rosé

YOUTUBE

While the members rock over-the-top outfits effortlessly, they also pull off casual styles. BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" dance practice video was filled with cute costume ideas that you can replicate with items you already have or things you can easily find online. For example, if you're a Rosé fan, you can replicate her sporty look by wearing a black sports bra.

Match your black top with a pair of black cargo pants.

Rosé put an interesting twist to her outfit by wearing a drop-shoulder jacket. You can also make your costume stand out by donning a black crop hoodie and only wearing the sleeves on one arm.

In order to really make this look feel like Rosé, wear a purple wig to match her hair color during the “HYLT” era.

3. Black & White Jisoo

YOUTUBE

BLACKPINK rocked a few different fun outfits in their "Ice Cream" music video. Jisoo's was totally adorable and will make for the perfect Halloween costume. In case you have a black and white dress, you can probably get away with using it for this costume, but if you don't, no worries. This black bustier top will complete the top half of your outfit.

This white skirt can serve as the bottom of your “dress.”

Can't forget the black floppy hat.

Accessories are also super important for getting this costume just right, so you'll need a black choker necklace with silver accents.

Finally, the last detail is small but is also the most important: a pink ice cream scoop. It’ll definitely help others figure out your costume right away.

4. Rainbow Jennie

Jennie's rainbow outfit in BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" music video was unforgettable. You'll be sure to turn heads, too, if you make it your costume. Step one is finding a soft pink sweater like Jennie's. It's hard to find a perfect match with the flower print, so you can make your own instead. Start by finding a simple pink cardigan.

Then, iron on some flowers to get closer to Jennie’s exact look.

These pastel shorts also give off major "Ice Cream" vibes.

Lastly, a purple mermaid wig will really make you look like Jennie. It even has bangs! Just make sure to tie the wig in pigtails.

5. All-Purple Jisoo

Itching to recreate one of BLACKPINK’s cute Instagram pics? Then I suggest going with this all-purple look Jisoo shared in March 2022. It includes a few layers, so it’ll be really fun to put together. First up, you’ll need a lavender-colored dress shirt. If you feel comfortable, leave the first button undone to make it look more like Jisoo’s shirt.

Next, put on a purple corset. It’s important to get one that’s darker than your dress shirt in order to make it stand out.

Another essential piece you’ll need is a purple plaid skirt.

Jisoo wore a lot of colorful rings. Luckily, you can find a similar collection of rings on Shein for just $4. The cuter the rings, the better.

After putting on a pair of pink heart earrings, you’ll want to style your hair in pigtails and then braid them.

6. “Pink Venom” Rosé

YOUTUBE

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” music video was filled with cool outfit inspiration. If you and your friends have been watching the video non-stop since its release, then think about recreating one of the looks from the video. To get Rosé’s outfit, you’ll want to start by acquiring a red corset.

You’ll also want a pair of black skinny jeans that are ripped. I suggest going with this one from Romwe since they also have buckles attached to the pants like Rosé’s.

Nailing this look will also require a black crop jacket.

The only accessory you’ll need is a black choker necklace. Afterward, just put your hair in space buns and you’re done.

7. “Pink Venom” Lisa

YOUTUBE

Another costume idea from BLACKPINK's “Pink Venom” music video is Lisa’s sporty look at the end of the video. Start putting this outfit together with a black sports bra.

Getting a red crop jacket like Lisa’s is hard to find, but you can make do with this red crop pullover.

Lisa also wore a pair of overalls in the video but let the top part hang off.

She also accessorized the look with a white bucket hat.

Add a chunky gold necklace.

8. “Shut Down” Jennie

YOUTUBE

“Shut Down” is the latest music video from BLACKPINK, so your friends are sure to get your costume reference right away. Channel Jennie by getting a white crop tee.

Then, layer it with a red crop pullover.

Either buy a denim skirt or use one from your closet.

Put on a pair of silver suspenders.

Finish off the costume with the most recognizable part of her look: Her red trooper hat.

Honestly, any of BLACKPINK's outfits will do since they're the definition of fashion.