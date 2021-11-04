BLACKPINK's Lisa And Rosé Are Up For The Same Award At This Year's MAMAs
BTS also scored some big nominations.
2021 is almost over, so you know what that means: So many end-of-the-year award shows are about to go down, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Each year, the show brings many iconic performances from our favorite K-pop groups. Remember BTS’ epic 2020 MAMAs performance, which included a hologram of Suga? I’ll never forget it. Fans can usually predict who’s performing depending on who’s nominated. This year, some noteworthy nominations include BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, who are competing for Best Female Artist. Both singers had an amazing year by making their solo debuts, so anyone could win. To make sure you don’t miss the event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
When are the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
The 2021 MAMAs will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. KST. That’s 5 a.m. ET, so remember to set an alarm if you want to watch the show live.
How can I stream the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
According to the show’s official website, details about streaming the 2021 MAMAs will be revealed at a later date.
Who’s hosting the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
On Oct. 14, Mnet announced that K-pop icon Lee Hyo Ri will host the show. She debuted as a member of the hit girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 before going solo in 2003. Apart from being a talented singer, Lee is known as an actress and television presenter.
Who’s nominated for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
So many of our favorite artists got nominated at this year’s MAMAs, including ENHYPEN, who just released their first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, this October. Other nominees included BTS, who had a big year with the release of their back-to-back singles “Butter” and ”Permission To Dance,” plus BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, who each made their solo debuts this year.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2021 MAMAs below.
Best New Male Artist
DRIPPIN
ENHYPEN
EPEX
MIRAE
P1Harmony
Best New Female Artist
aespa
Jo Yu Ri
Kwon Eun Bi
LIGHTSUM
STAYC
Best Male Artist
EXO’s Baekhyun
EXO’s D.O.
EXO’s Kai
Kang Daniel
Lee Mujin
Best Female Artist
Heize
IU
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
Best Male Group
BTS
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT
Best Female Group
(G)I-DLE
Brave Girls
ITZY
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Group
BTS – “Butter”
NCT 127 – “Sticker”
NCT DREAM – “Hot Sauce”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
SHINee – “Don’t Call Me”
Stray Kids – “Thunderous”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa – “Next Level”
ITZY – “In the morning”
Oh My Girl – “Dun Dun Dance”
Red Velvet – “Queendom”
STAYC – “ASAP”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Best Dance Performance Solo
EXO’s Baekhyun – “Bambi”
HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”
BLACKPINK’s Lisa – “LALISA”
BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “On The Ground”
Jeon Somi – “DUMB DUMB”
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “Weekend”
Best Vocal Performance
AKMU – “NAKKA” with IU
Davichi – “Just Hug Me”
Heize – “HAPPEN”
IU – “Celebrity”
Lee Mujin – “Traffic light”
Best Band Performance
10cm – “Sleepless in Seoul” (feat. AKMU’s Lee Suhyun)
CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Forever”
DAY6 – “You Make Me”
Jannabi – “A thought on an autumn night”
N.Flying – “Moonshot”
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
ASH ISLAND – “MELODY”
CHANGMO – “GJD”
Jessi – “What Type of X”
WINNER’s Song Mino – “Run away”
YUMDDA – “9ucci” (feat. DOGE)
Best OST
10cm – “Borrow Your Night” (Romance 101)
Jo Jung Suk – “I Like You” (Hospital Playlist 2)
Choi Yu Ree – “Wish” (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
Lee Mujin – “Rain and You” (Hospital Playlist 2)
Highlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji – “Love Day” (Romance 101)
Best Collaboration
AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah
Hyolyn & Dasom – “Summer or Summer”
Rain – “Switch to Me” (duet with Park Jin Young)
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
(G)I-DLE
aespa
AKMU
ASH ISLAND
ASTRO
ATEEZ
Brave Girls
BTS
Chungha
CL
Davichi
ENHYPEN
EXO
fromis_9
Heize
HyunA
iKON
ITZY
IU
Jannabi
Jessi
Kang Daniel
Lee Mujin
Lee Seung Gi
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
LOONA
MAMAMOO
WINNER’s Song Mino
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NU’EST
Oh My Girl
Rain
Red Velvet
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
SEVENTEEN
SF9
SHINee
Jeon Somi
STAYC
Stray Kids
Sunmi
Super Junior
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
THE BOYZ
TXT
TREASURE
TWICE
Weeekly
Who’s performing at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
Mnet hasn’t confirmed who’s performing yet, but on Oct. 17, a rumored lineup for the 2021 MAMAs leaked, suggesting K-pop artists like BTS, TWICE, and NCT 127 will perform, as well as international stars like Justin Bieber and the Japanese group AKB48. Those are indeed rumors, so watch this space for the confirmed lineup.
Who’s attending the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?
Fans don’t know who’s attending the 2021 MAMAs yet, either, but there are rumors Wanna One — who disbanded in January 2019 after their yearlong contract ended in December 2018 — will reunite on the show. According to Soompi, the group’s agency, CJ ENM, responded to a Nov. 3 JTBC News report that hinted at Wanna One’s 2021 MAMAs with a promising message: “We are having positive discussions about various plans including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, a concert, and an album involving all of the Wanna One members.”
To find out which rumors turn out to be true, make sure to watch the 2021 MAMAs on Dec. 11.