2021 is almost over, so you know what that means: So many end-of-the-year award shows are about to go down, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Each year, the show brings many iconic performances from our favorite K-pop groups. Remember BTS’ epic 2020 MAMAs performance, which included a hologram of Suga? I’ll never forget it. Fans can usually predict who’s performing depending on who’s nominated. This year, some noteworthy nominations include BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, who are competing for Best Female Artist. Both singers had an amazing year by making their solo debuts, so anyone could win. To make sure you don’t miss the event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

When are the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

The 2021 MAMAs will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. KST. That’s 5 a.m. ET, so remember to set an alarm if you want to watch the show live.

How can I stream the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

According to the show’s official website, details about streaming the 2021 MAMAs will be revealed at a later date.

Who’s hosting the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

On Oct. 14, Mnet announced that K-pop icon Lee Hyo Ri will host the show. She debuted as a member of the hit girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 before going solo in 2003. Apart from being a talented singer, Lee is known as an actress and television presenter.

Who’s nominated for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

So many of our favorite artists got nominated at this year’s MAMAs, including ENHYPEN, who just released their first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, this October. Other nominees included BTS, who had a big year with the release of their back-to-back singles “Butter” and ”Permission To Dance,” plus BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, who each made their solo debuts this year.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2021 MAMAs below.

Best New Male Artist

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

EPEX

MIRAE

P1Harmony

Best New Female Artist

aespa

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

LIGHTSUM

STAYC

Best Male Artist

EXO’s Baekhyun

EXO’s D.O.

EXO’s Kai

Kang Daniel

Lee Mujin

Best Female Artist

Heize

IU

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Best Male Group

BTS

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

Brave Girls

ITZY

Oh My Girl

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BTS – “Butter”

NCT 127 – “Sticker”

NCT DREAM – “Hot Sauce”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

SHINee – “Don’t Call Me”

Stray Kids – “Thunderous”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “Next Level”

ITZY – “In the morning”

Oh My Girl – “Dun Dun Dance”

Red Velvet – “Queendom”

STAYC – “ASAP”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Best Dance Performance Solo

EXO’s Baekhyun – “Bambi”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa – “LALISA”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “On The Ground”

Jeon Somi – “DUMB DUMB”

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “Weekend”

Best Vocal Performance

AKMU – “NAKKA” with IU

Davichi – “Just Hug Me”

Heize – “HAPPEN”

IU – “Celebrity”

Lee Mujin – “Traffic light”

Best Band Performance

10cm – “Sleepless in Seoul” (feat. AKMU’s Lee Suhyun)

CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Forever”

DAY6 – “You Make Me”

Jannabi – “A thought on an autumn night”

N.Flying – “Moonshot”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

ASH ISLAND – “MELODY”

CHANGMO – “GJD”

Jessi – “What Type of X”

WINNER’s Song Mino – “Run away”

YUMDDA – “9ucci” (feat. DOGE)

Best OST

10cm – “Borrow Your Night” (Romance 101)

Jo Jung Suk – “I Like You” (Hospital Playlist 2)

Choi Yu Ree – “Wish” (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)

Lee Mujin – “Rain and You” (Hospital Playlist 2)

Highlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji – “Love Day” (Romance 101)

Best Collaboration

AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah

Hyolyn & Dasom – “Summer or Summer”

Rain – “Switch to Me” (duet with Park Jin Young)

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

(G)I-DLE

aespa

AKMU

ASH ISLAND

ASTRO

ATEEZ

Brave Girls

BTS

Chungha

CL

Davichi

ENHYPEN

EXO

fromis_9

Heize

HyunA

iKON

ITZY

IU

Jannabi

Jessi

Kang Daniel

Lee Mujin

Lee Seung Gi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

LOONA

MAMAMOO

WINNER’s Song Mino

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

Rain

Red Velvet

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

SEVENTEEN

SF9

SHINee

Jeon Somi

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

Super Junior

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

THE BOYZ

TXT

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

Who’s performing at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

Mnet hasn’t confirmed who’s performing yet, but on Oct. 17, a rumored lineup for the 2021 MAMAs leaked, suggesting K-pop artists like BTS, TWICE, and NCT 127 will perform, as well as international stars like Justin Bieber and the Japanese group AKB48. Those are indeed rumors, so watch this space for the confirmed lineup.

Who’s attending the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards?

Fans don’t know who’s attending the 2021 MAMAs yet, either, but there are rumors Wanna One — who disbanded in January 2019 after their yearlong contract ended in December 2018 — will reunite on the show. According to Soompi, the group’s agency, CJ ENM, responded to a Nov. 3 JTBC News report that hinted at Wanna One’s 2021 MAMAs with a promising message: “We are having positive discussions about various plans including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, a concert, and an album involving all of the Wanna One members.”

To find out which rumors turn out to be true, make sure to watch the 2021 MAMAs on Dec. 11.