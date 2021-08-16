The Meaning Behind Red Velvet's New Song Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

Fans won’t be able to stop replaying Red Velvet’s latest single “Queendom.” Not only does it have the catchiest hook that’ll instantly have you up and dancing, but the message behind the song is equally amazing. Throughout the track, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri tell fans they’re all queens and kings, singing, “Don’t need crown, we were born to Dazzle.” ReVeluv will definitely feel like royalty once they read Red Velvet's "Queendom" lyrics in English because they’re so empowering.

The group dropped their newest single on Monday, Aug. 16, alongside their sixth mini-album of the same name, Queendom, which marks their first album since 2019. Fans on social media are saying the release was totally worth the wait because it’s full of uplifting tracks. For example, in “Pose,” Red Velvet tells listeners to be the “main character” of their lives and not care about what others may think of them. Meanwhile, in “Hello, Sunset,” the group gushes over falling in love, with lyrics like, “I feel like I’ve seen love/ Your heart is so beautiful.”

All of Red Velvet’s Queendom songs are sure to make fans smile, especially the title track. In “Queendom,” the group highlights that what makes the world so beautiful is everyone’s unique differences. “‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher/ The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling,” Red Velvet sings. “Even if it rains, strong and Beautiful/ Rainbow completed in all different colors.”

To go along with their message of positivity, Red Velvet dropped a music video that’s filled with bright and colorful scenery, as well as mesmerizing choreography.

Read Red Velvet’s “Queendom” lyrics in English below.

Intro: Seulgi, Yeri, Irene

Queens

Ah yeah, ah yeah

Ah yeah, ah yeah

Du-ru-ru-ru-ru, uh-huh

Ah yeah, ah yeah

Ah yeah, ah yeah

Yeah

Verse 1: Wendy, Joy

Hey, here we go again

Under the dazzling sunlight

You smile brightly like a child

Oh hey! In the same dream

It kept calling us

Wonderland beyond distant memories

Pre-Chorus: Irene, Yeri

We are Queens in the red castle

Don’t need crown, we were born to Dazzle

Paradigm that we've been building together

Stereotype that's clearly different

The more you look, the brighter the Pose

Problems? Up to the sky

Throw it! We are makin’ the rules

Chorus: Seulgi, Wendy

‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher

The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling

Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful

Rainbow completed in all different colors

Post-Chorus: All, Irene, Seulgi

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da

Shall we start again

That’s our Queendom yeah

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da

The moment we hold our hands together

That’s our Queendom

Verse 2: Yeri, Irene, Seulgi

We we we strong, nothing missing

Wake up, the answer is Simple

Be Boss, blow the Whistle

The bigger world is noticing you

Shall we have a festival

I hold your hand

We've been waiting for this moment

Spread your wings and be yourself

Pre-Chorus: Joy, All, Wendy

Come play at My carnival

Climax? It starts now

Watch out! We are makin’ the rules (Yeah)

Chorus: Irene, Seulgi

‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher

The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling

Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful

Rainbow completed in all different colors

Bridge: Joy, Seulgi, Wendy

Shout out louder, We do it better

Follow the light through the darkness (Ooh)

The new Color is called Together (Ooh)

It’s now or never, we got forever

Chorus: Joy, Wendy

‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher (Oh)

The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling

Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful

Rainbow completed in all different colors

Post-Chorus: All, Yeri, Irene, Wendy

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Oh yeah)

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Oh yeah)

Shall we start again

That’s our Queendom yeah (Oh)

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Yeah)

La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da

The moment we hold our hands together

That’s our Queendom yeah

You can also listen to Red Velvet’s Queendom mini-album below.