The Meaning Behind Red Velvet's New Song Will Make You Feel Like Royalty
Would you expect anything less from queens like Red Velvet?
Fans won’t be able to stop replaying Red Velvet’s latest single “Queendom.” Not only does it have the catchiest hook that’ll instantly have you up and dancing, but the message behind the song is equally amazing. Throughout the track, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri tell fans they’re all queens and kings, singing, “Don’t need crown, we were born to Dazzle.” ReVeluv will definitely feel like royalty once they read Red Velvet's "Queendom" lyrics in English because they’re so empowering.
The group dropped their newest single on Monday, Aug. 16, alongside their sixth mini-album of the same name, Queendom, which marks their first album since 2019. Fans on social media are saying the release was totally worth the wait because it’s full of uplifting tracks. For example, in “Pose,” Red Velvet tells listeners to be the “main character” of their lives and not care about what others may think of them. Meanwhile, in “Hello, Sunset,” the group gushes over falling in love, with lyrics like, “I feel like I’ve seen love/ Your heart is so beautiful.”
All of Red Velvet’s Queendom songs are sure to make fans smile, especially the title track. In “Queendom,” the group highlights that what makes the world so beautiful is everyone’s unique differences. “‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher/ The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling,” Red Velvet sings. “Even if it rains, strong and Beautiful/ Rainbow completed in all different colors.”
To go along with their message of positivity, Red Velvet dropped a music video that’s filled with bright and colorful scenery, as well as mesmerizing choreography.
Read Red Velvet’s “Queendom” lyrics in English below.
Intro: Seulgi, Yeri, Irene
Queens
Ah yeah, ah yeah
Ah yeah, ah yeah
Du-ru-ru-ru-ru, uh-huh
Ah yeah, ah yeah
Ah yeah, ah yeah
Yeah
Verse 1: Wendy, Joy
Hey, here we go again
Under the dazzling sunlight
You smile brightly like a child
Oh hey! In the same dream
It kept calling us
Wonderland beyond distant memories
Pre-Chorus: Irene, Yeri
We are Queens in the red castle
Don’t need crown, we were born to Dazzle
Paradigm that we've been building together
Stereotype that's clearly different
The more you look, the brighter the Pose
Problems? Up to the sky
Throw it! We are makin’ the rules
Chorus: Seulgi, Wendy
‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher
The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling
Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful
Rainbow completed in all different colors
Post-Chorus: All, Irene, Seulgi
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da
Shall we start again
That’s our Queendom yeah
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da
The moment we hold our hands together
That’s our Queendom
Verse 2: Yeri, Irene, Seulgi
We we we strong, nothing missing
Wake up, the answer is Simple
Be Boss, blow the Whistle
The bigger world is noticing you
Shall we have a festival
I hold your hand
We've been waiting for this moment
Spread your wings and be yourself
Pre-Chorus: Joy, All, Wendy
Come play at My carnival
Climax? It starts now
Watch out! We are makin’ the rules (Yeah)
Chorus: Irene, Seulgi
‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher
The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling
Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful
Rainbow completed in all different colors
Bridge: Joy, Seulgi, Wendy
Shout out louder, We do it better
Follow the light through the darkness (Ooh)
The new Color is called Together (Ooh)
It’s now or never, we got forever
Chorus: Joy, Wendy
‘Cause we are Queens and Kings, put your hands up higher (Oh)
The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, Shining bling bling
Even if it rains, Strong and beautiful
Rainbow completed in all different colors
Post-Chorus: All, Yeri, Irene, Wendy
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Oh yeah)
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Oh yeah)
Shall we start again
That’s our Queendom yeah (Oh)
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da (Yeah)
La-di-da-doo-ba-ba-di-da
The moment we hold our hands together
That’s our Queendom yeah
You can also listen to Red Velvet’s Queendom mini-album below.