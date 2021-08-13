Red Velvet Is Dropping Their First Album Since 2019, So Here Are The Deets

It’s time to celebrate, ReVeluv! For the first time in two years, Red Velvet will drop a new mini-album called Queendom. The group — made up of Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri — announced their latest release on Aug. 2 by sharing a comeback schedule detailing all the important dates fans can expect comeback teasers. The calendar revealed their sixth mini-album would arrive later in August. Since it’ll be here soon, here’s everything you need to know about Red Velvet's Queendom, from its release date and tracklist to its music video teasers.

The group’s last album was The ReVe Festival: Finale in December 2019. It marked Red Velvet’s final release in their The ReVe Festival trilogy, which brought hits like "Zimzalabim,” "Umpah Umpah,” and “Psycho.” Although the girls didn’t release an album in 2020, they dropped a few singles like “Future,” which got featured in the popular K-drama Start-Up, and “Just Sing,” which was part of the Trolls World Tour OST. The members also shared a number of solo projects with fans since then, including Wendy’s debut solo EP, Like Water.

Red Velvet has definitely kept themselves busy these past few years. Now, they’re about to make their biggest comeback yet with Queendom. Read all the details surrounding their album below.

When is Red Velvet’s Queendom coming out?

Red Velvet will drop the digital version of their mini-album on Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 5 a.m. ET), and their physical album will follow on Aug. 17.

How can I pre-order Red Velvet’s Queendom?

If you’re itching to get a physical copy of Queendom, you can purchase the album on SM’s official global shop. Fans can get the “Girls” version of the album, which is coral-colored and features the girls in bright clothing on the cover, or the “Queens” version, which is purple on one side and blue on the other and has the members sporting a darker look.

Red Velvet’s Queendom Tracklist

Queendom will have a total of six tracks, including the group’s lead single of the same name. Check out the full tracklist below.

Queendom Pose Knock on Wood Better Be Pushin’ N Pullin Hello, Sunset

What merch Red Velvet’s Queendom come with?

The “Girls” version of the album will come with a coral case, a lyrics book, CD, folded poster, poster, postcard, envelope, sticker set, special card, and a photocard.

Meanwhile, the “Queens” version will bring a dust jacket, photobook, CD, envelope, portrait card, postcard, bookmark, poster, and a photocard.

Red Velvet Queendom Video Teasers

Red Velvet dropped their first teaser for their “Queendom” single on Friday, Aug. 13. It showed the girls in various locations like a colorful hallway and open meadow. The full MV will drop on Aug. 13 along with the group’s album.

Red Velvet’s Queendom can’t come soon enough!