The Teasers For ENHYPEN's First Full-Length Album Are Exactly What I Needed

ENGENE, get ready to hear new music from your favorite K-pop group this fall because ENHYPEN’s first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, will be here soon. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the septet announced their latest record will drop April 26, six months after the release of their second EP, BORDER: CARNIVAL. Judging by all the video teasers and concept photos they’ve shared so far, it seems the group’s next comeback will be their biggest one yet. To get prepared for everything there is to come, here’s everything you need to know about ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA, including its release date, tracklist, pre-order information, and more.

JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI have come a long way since their I-LAND days. After winning the reality competition show in September 2020, the guys officially debuted as a group that November with the release of their first EP, BORDER: DAY ONE, featuring their lead single “Given-Taken.” Five months later, they made their first comeback with BORDER: CARNIVAL, featuring their hit single “Drunk-Dazed,” in April 2021. According to a press release, while their first EP conveyed the group’s “uncertainties and complex emotions” surrounding their debut, ENHYPEN’s second EP expressed the members’ “honest emotions” as they further experienced the “unfamiliar, yet magnificent world in their post-debut reality.”

Now, ENHYPEN is starting a new chapter with the announcement of DIMENSION: DILEMMA. If you can’t wait to hear what story the group has to share this time around, check out all the details surrounding their next album, below.

When is ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA coming out?

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to hear Enhypen’s new album because the record will drop in just a few weeks. DIMENSION: DILEMMA is scheduled to release on Tuesday, Oct. 12. It will be available in three physical versions: SCYLLA, ODYSSEUS, and CHARYBDIS.

How can I pre-order ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA?

Can’t wait to get ENHYPEN’s new album in your hands? You can pre-order the release through the group’s official Weverse Shop now. The store offers two options for fans: They can either purchase a single album at random for $16.62 or the entire three-album set for $49.70.

What does ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA album come with?

Fans will get so many goodies by purchasing the physical version of DIMENSION: DILEMMA, including a CD, photo book, lyric book, photo card, hologram photo card, folded mini-poster, sticker, poster, OS player card, and an instant photo.

What is ENHYPEN's DIMENSION: DILEMMA tracklist?

According to their comeback schedule, ENHYPEN will share their album tracklist on Oct. 4.

Has ENHYPEN released DIMENSION: DILEMMA teasers?

Check out ENHYPEN’s SCYLLA concept photos below.

You can also check out some of ENHYPEN’s video teasers below.

ENHYPEN’s new album can’t come soon enough.