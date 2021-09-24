Ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay dropped their highlight-anticipated collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” on Friday, Sept. 24. The song perfectly weaves Chris Martin’s vocals with all seven members of the world-famous group, and the best part is, it also includes both English and Korean lyrics. If you’re wondering what Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” lyrics mean in English, know they tell the ultimate love story.

Fans can’t believe the collaboration is finally out because it’s been hushed about since early 2021. After BTS covered the band’s hit single, “Fix You,” on MTV Unplugged on Feb. 23, fans hoped for something special. When Martin revealed he was in South Korea on April 16, it seemed fans’ dream of a collaboration was coming true. The rumors only intensified on May 27 when a MatchLyrics page reportedly said the stars would drop a song together called “My Universe.” Then, on July 27, Coldplay announced their next album, Music of the Spheres, would arrive on Oct. 15 and would feature a track called — you guessed it — “My Universe.”

Even though fans called it, they were just as excited to hear the official collaboration announcement from Coldplay on Sept. 13. “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order & pre-save now,” the band announced on Twitter.

Now, the track is finally out and fans can’t get enough of it because it tells a story of star-crossed lovers. “It's a song about love [being] difficult or it's forbidden or you can't quite get it together,” Martin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, adding working with BTS on the track was an amazing experience. “I love them, and we love them, and it's been such a joy.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Check out the full lyrics for Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” below. I’m warning you: You won’t be able to stop replaying the song all day, especially once you learn the message behind it.

Intro: Chris Martin, All

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

You (You), you are (You are) my universe, and I

Verse 1: Chris Martin

In the night, I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There's a paradise they couldn't capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, All, Chris Martin

I fly to you every night (Fly)

Forgetting that it's just a dream

I meet you with a smile (Meet)

Never-ending forever, baby

Chorus: Chris Martin, All

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

Verse 2: V, RM, Chris Martin, Jimin

Darkness used to be more comfortable for me

Within the long shadows (Eyes)

And they said that we can't be together

Because, because we come from different sides

Chorus: Chris Martin, All

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

Post-Chorus: All, Jin

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside

Bridge: J-Hope, SUGA

What brightens me up

Are the stars embroidered with your love

In my universe, you

Make another world for me

Because, you are my stars and my universe

These hardships are just temporary

Always shine bright as you always do

We will follow you through this long night

Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, Chris Martin

I fly together with you

When I'm without you I'm crazy

Come hold my hand now

We are made of each other, baby

Chorus: Chris Martin, All

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first (To put you first)

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

Post-Chorus: All

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

You, you are (You are)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

I, just want (Just want)

My universe

You, you are (You are) my universe, and I

My universe

Outro: All

(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

You can also stream Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” on Spotify below.