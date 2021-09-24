The Meaning Behind Coldplay And BTS' "My Universe" Lyrics Is Honestly Beautiful
Suga's rap soothes my soul.
Ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay dropped their highlight-anticipated collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” on Friday, Sept. 24. The song perfectly weaves Chris Martin’s vocals with all seven members of the world-famous group, and the best part is, it also includes both English and Korean lyrics. If you’re wondering what Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” lyrics mean in English, know they tell the ultimate love story.
Fans can’t believe the collaboration is finally out because it’s been hushed about since early 2021. After BTS covered the band’s hit single, “Fix You,” on MTV Unplugged on Feb. 23, fans hoped for something special. When Martin revealed he was in South Korea on April 16, it seemed fans’ dream of a collaboration was coming true. The rumors only intensified on May 27 when a MatchLyrics page reportedly said the stars would drop a song together called “My Universe.” Then, on July 27, Coldplay announced their next album, Music of the Spheres, would arrive on Oct. 15 and would feature a track called — you guessed it — “My Universe.”
Even though fans called it, they were just as excited to hear the official collaboration announcement from Coldplay on Sept. 13. “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order & pre-save now,” the band announced on Twitter.
Now, the track is finally out and fans can’t get enough of it because it tells a story of star-crossed lovers. “It's a song about love [being] difficult or it's forbidden or you can't quite get it together,” Martin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, adding working with BTS on the track was an amazing experience. “I love them, and we love them, and it's been such a joy.”
Check out the full lyrics for Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” below. I’m warning you: You won’t be able to stop replaying the song all day, especially once you learn the message behind it.
Intro: Chris Martin, All
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
You (You), you are (You are) my universe, and I
Verse 1: Chris Martin
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, All, Chris Martin
I fly to you every night (Fly)
Forgetting that it's just a dream
I meet you with a smile (Meet)
Never-ending forever, baby
Chorus: Chris Martin, All
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Verse 2: V, RM, Chris Martin, Jimin
Darkness used to be more comfortable for me
Within the long shadows (Eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
Chorus: Chris Martin, All
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Post-Chorus: All, Jin
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
Bridge: J-Hope, SUGA
What brightens me up
Are the stars embroidered with your love
In my universe, you
Make another world for me
Because, you are my stars and my universe
These hardships are just temporary
Always shine bright as you always do
We will follow you through this long night
Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, Chris Martin
I fly together with you
When I'm without you I'm crazy
Come hold my hand now
We are made of each other, baby
Chorus: Chris Martin, All
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first (To put you first)
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Post-Chorus: All
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
You, you are (You are)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
I, just want (Just want)
My universe
You, you are (You are) my universe, and I
My universe
Outro: All
(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)
You can also stream Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” on Spotify below.