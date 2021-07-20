ARMYs Think Coldplay Hid Clues About Their BTS Collab In Their Album Trailer

Coldplay is officially back! After dropping their single “Higher Power” in May, the band announced on July 20 that their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, is coming this fall. Fans are so excited for the release and are hoping it’ll feature some star-studded collaborations. If you’re excited for the same thing, check out all the details surrounding Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album below.

2021 has been a huge year for Coldplay, and it’s only going to get better with the arrival of Music of the Spheres. Days after debuting “Higher Power” on May 7, the band performed the track on American Idol and then again at the 2021 BRIT Awards, marking their first live performance at The O2 in more than a year. The group also delivered a jaw-dropping performance of “Higher Power” during Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular, which included a gorgeous fireworks spectacle.

Now, after teasing their next album for months, Coldplay revealed on July 20 their upcoming record will be here in October. Here’s everything you need to know about Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres before it drops.

When is Music of the Spheres coming out?

Coldplay’s ninth studio album, produced by Max Martin, will arrive on Friday, Oct. 15. That’s less than three months away. Before then, fans will get a new single called “Coloratura” on Friday, July 23, followed by another single in September. See the album cover art below.

What is the Music of the Spheres tracklist?

The same day they announced their new album on July 20, Coldplay unveiled their record’s tracklist, which features 12 songs total. As you can see, some titles are just emojis.

🪐 Higher Power Humankind ✨ Let Somebody Go ❤️ People of the Pride Biutyful 🌎 My Universe ♾ Coloratura

Will Music of the Spheres have any collaborations?

A lot of fans theorize Coldplay teamed up with BTS for this album. After the K-pop group covered them during a Feb. 23 appearance on MTV Unplugged, which got Coldplay’s seal of approval, fans have been waiting for the two to collab. When an Instagram user named @Ichisean said they met Chris Martin at Incheon Airport in South Korea on April 16, fans were convinced he traveled there to work with BTS in the studio.

On May 27, rumors of a collaboration spread again when Martin added BTS’ “Butter” to his Spotify playlist. Then, days later, fans appeared to find a MatchLyrics page that said the two teamed up for a song called “My Universe,” which is a track featured on Coldplay’s official album tracklist.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The rumors have only gotten more convincing with the announcement of Music of the Spheres. Clearly, the album artwork and tracklist are all cosmic-themed, which ties into the “My Universe” theory. Fans also noticed a possible BTS connection in Coldplay’s July 20 album teaser. They think the infinity logo shown during the clip looks a lot like BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo stage setup. BTS has also had a lot of cosmic-themed merchandise and music videos following the release of their song “Mikrokosmos” in April 2019.

Neither Coldplay nor BTS have confirmed a collaboration just yet, though.

How can I pre-order Music of the Spheres?

Fans can pre-order Music of the Spheres on Coldplay’s official website, where the album is available on a standard CD, vinyl, cassette, and more.

October will be here before you know it, so make sure to purchase your copy ASAP!