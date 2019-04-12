If you've heard BTS’ new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, then you know without question that it's full of incredible songs. And all of them have their own special meaning. One song, though, that has fans scratching their heads and questioning the lyrics is “Mikroskosmos.” So, what do BTS’ “Mikrokosmos” lyrics mean? Let's take a look.

As you probably know by now, BTS released Map of the Soul: Persona on Friday, April 12. Since its release, the BTS ARMY has spent all their time unpacking the album’s songs and lyrics in an effort to understand each the meaning of the album as fully as possible. If you haven’t seen the track list for BTS’ new album yet, here’s what’s on it:

"Intro: Persona" "(Boy With Luv)" with Halsey "Mikrokosmos" "Make It Right" "HOME" "Jamais Vu" "Dionysus"

As previously mentioned, one song the BTS ARMY is super curious about is “Mikrokosmos.” As you’ve probably guessed, “Mikrokosmos” means microcosms, but there’s more to it than that. Some fans thought the title of the song itself may have been a reference to an early 20th century Hungarian composer by the name of Béla Bartók.

According to Spinditty, Bartók “took great pleasure in melding the musical material of common folk tunes with the ever-evolving styles and techniques of the classical music contemporary to his day.” And that, in turn, led him to create the “Mikrokosmos,” a six-volume piano composition guide that was designed so Bartók’s son, Peter, could learn to play piano. Apparently, the compositions become more complex as you go through the volumes, and conclude with “two volumes of music intended to be professional performance-quality pieces.” So, they’re meant to help aspiring pianists learn the ropes of playing piano.

Now, what does all that have to do with BTS? Well, it falls right in line with everything else BTS is doing at the moment in terms of spreading a message of wholeness and self-realization. But while Bartók may have been inspiration for the song (we may never know), the lyrics to “Mikrokosmos” don't really have much to do with BTS' message of self-realization.

Instead, "Mikrokosmos" is more of a love song, and it seems like the boys might be using the word to mean how one person in a world of 7 billion can seem so small, but mean so much.

Here’s a look at the first verse, according to a translation by Genius:

Glittering starlight / Building with blinking light / We're shining / In each room's own star / Some light is ambition / Some light wandering / The lights of people / A precious one / Dark night (do not be lonely) / Like a star (We shine) / Do not disappear / It's a big one / Let us shine / How beautiful this night looks is so beautiful again / Those stars are not our lights, they are ours

From there, the songs slips seamlessly into the chorus:

You got me / I dream of you / I got you / In the dark night / Each other's light / We were saying the same thing / The shining starlight at the deepest night / The shining starlight at the deepest night / The deeper the night, the brighter the starlight

Both the first verse and the chorus convey a message of love, which is emphasized even further in the second verse. Here’s a look:

One history in one person / One star in one person / Shining with 7 billion lights / 7 billion worlds / The night view of seven billion living cities / Maybe another night in the city / Let's shine / You shine brighter than anyone / How beautiful this night looks is so beautiful again / That darkness is not moonlight, it's us

When you put all this together, it’s clear that BTS has put quite a lot of thought into this song and this album as a whole. Great job, guys!