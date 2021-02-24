BTS’ ‘MTV Unplugged’ Setlist Was Full Of Surprises From Start To Finish

It finally happened: On Tuesday, Feb. 23, BTS performed on the iconic MTV Unplugged stage. Only the best of the best appear on the show, so it was only a matter of time before the group got invited. Since so many celebrities' performances on the program have gone down in music history, fans knew BTS was going to create a setlist that would accurately reflect their diverse discography. In the end, BTS' MTV Unplugged setlist turned out perfect, including a mix of their current hits, B-sides no one's seen them perform before, and a surprise cover song.

Ahead of their appearance, MTV confirmed BTS would perform their BE singles like "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," both of which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. As the date of BTS' performance got closer, MTV revealed even more exciting details. The network teased BTS would cover Coldplay's 2005 hit single "Fix You." The song is about comforting someone you love who's going through a hard time. Considering BTS created their BE album to lift fans' spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic, they couldn't have picked a better cover song to go along with their message of healing.

MTV also teased BTS' first-ever live performance of their BE track "Telepathy," so fans couldn't wait for Feb. 23 to finally arrive. When the night finally came, BTS treated ARMYs to so many surprises.

The final setlist was so lit. The boys kicked things off with a bang by starting with a previously never-performed B-side, "Telepathy." After that, they flowed right into another major surprise: V's writing credit, "Blue & Grey." Sandwiched right in the middle of BTS' original work was their take on Coldplay's classic, "Fix You," which saw the group's rappers RM, Suga, and J-Hope, support the vocal line with some gorgous lower-toned vocals. Then the boys wrapped things up with their Billboard No. 1 hits, "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite."

You can check out most of the boys' performances below:

1. "Telepathy"

2. "Blue & Grey"

3. "Fix You" by Coldplay

4. "Life Goes On"

5. "Dynamite"

I think it goes without saying this is yet another episode of MTV Unplugged that will go down in the history books!