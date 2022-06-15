If You’re Crushing On Your Bestie’s Sibling, You’re Probably This Zodiac Sign

If there’s anything I’ve learned from writing about dating and relationships, it’s that having a crush can be way more complicated than it sounds. Falling for someone can be fast, unpredictable, and may even catch you by surprise, leaving you bewildered and nervous-stuttering like you’re in seventh grade all over again. You can’t always help who you fall for, either; maybe you’re crushing on the cute barista at your local coffee shop or the coworker you constantly run into in the office break room. Sometimes, it can be fun to daydream about someone you barely know. But what happens when you fall for someone who’s a bit — OK, a lot — more familiar? Say, your best friend’s sibling, for example?

When it comes to finding romance, some zodiac signs may be more likely to fall for someone who’s been there all along. After all, it can be tough not to have a crush on someone who you’re naturally seeing all the time — especially if you’re hanging out with your BFF 24/7, going on vacations together, and therefore, seeing their sibling all the time, too. Can crushing on a friend’s sibling get complicated? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean your friendship will automatically crumble (or that your romance won’t pan out). Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to crush on their best friend’s sibling, and whether or not it’s likely to work out — or go up in flames.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Martinns/E+/Getty Images

If you’ve ever met a Pisces, you probably know that they’re empathetic, sensitive, and wear their heart on their sleeve. It’s no surprise that Olivia Rodrigo, one of our all-time favorite Pisceans, can make even the steeliest humans cry with her heartfelt lyrics. Apart from knowing how to tug at the heartstrings, Pisceans occasionally get so swept up in the idea of romance that they check out from reality a bit, full-on launching themselves into nostalgia and getting caught up in fairytale plot lines (hooking up with their BFF’s sibling, anyone?). And while having their head in the clouds isn’t a bad thing, developing a crush on someone super close to them could get slightly complicated.

If you’re a Pisces, there’s likely a part of you that’s creative, intuitive, and a bit introverted at times. You’re also considered the “dreamer” of the zodiac, which means that fantasizing about your bestie’s hot brother may not be out of the ordinary. You may have some people-pleasing tendencies, and for you, others’ words and actions cut deep. So, if you’re crushing on a best friend’s sibling, be careful to protect your energy and not get too vulnerable right away. There’s nothing wrong with expressing yourself and opening up to an exciting new romance, but remember to show up for yourself and protect your heart, too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Let’s be real: Having a crush on your bestie’s sibling can feel totally off-limits. What if they start to catch on? Will your friend find out about it? Plus, will the dynamic suddenly be weird for everyone? For down-to-earth Taurus, a forbidden romance may seem like too much of a risk for their own comfort. But at the same time, if you’re a Taurus, your pragmatic nature means that you’re most likely looking for a chill situation where you can relax, unwind, and be 100% yourself. What better way to let your guard down than with someone who already knows you?

Like Taurean goddess Megan Fox, you like to keep it real with your dating life, but you aren’t afraid of embracing your sensuality with someone you’re super comfortable around. If that person happens to be your best friend’s sibling, it could be an ideal match. However, if you’re a Taurus, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into romantically. Although you love prioritizing pleasure in life, your sign tends to shy away from drastic life changes and can sometimes hold grudges — so if things go south with your best friend’s sibling at any point, things could get sticky.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

If there’s anything you need to know about Libra signs, it’s that they’re loving and loyal to a fault. If you’re a Libra, chances are, you have a lot of compassion to share with people and you don’t slow down when it comes to letting others know you care. While every Libra is different, of course, the sign is known for being sensitive, thoughtful, understanding, trustworthy, and always willing to go out of its way to make others happy — no matter what the cost.

As the great harmonizers of the zodiac, Libras are known for being people-pleasers. Because of their selfless nature, they may struggle with boundaries, and any sort of imbalance — whether internal or external — will most likely feel uncomfortable. Libra, given your big heart, need for emotional connection, and tendency to be drawn to people you can genuinely trust, crushing on a best friend’s sibling may come naturally to you. However, when it comes to actually making a move, there’s a strong chance you’ll shy away from overcomplicating things in order to keep the peace with your best friend and social circle. Who wants to risk things getting awkward during your annual Fourth of July vacation, anyway? Couldn’t be you.

Astrology is way more nuanced than analyzing your sun, moon, and rising signs, so when exploring your own astrological makeup, remember to take what resonates with you, and leave what doesn’t. But if you’re looking for some lighthearted fun, remember that the qualities of your zodiac signs can be telling for your romantic life! If you’re a devoted Libra, passionate Pisces, or grounded Taurus, your love life could have some fun surprises in store the next time you hang with a best friend’s sibling. If you don’t identify with the above signs but you’re still crushing hard, just take a deep breath, stay confident, and move at your own pace. Always do what feels safe and healthy for you — regardless of what the stars say.