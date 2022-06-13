Here's Your Summer Dating Mantra, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If your dating life is stuck in a rut and you’ve tried everything from devouring self-help books to getting set up to calling a psychic, it may be time to consult the all-knowing zodiac. Each sun sign exhibits its own set of traits, and while they all have positive aspects to them, on an extreme level, these same attributes can lead to self-sabotage. With fewer clothes, more heat, and lots of fun activities, summer is the perfect time to meet someone new. But it can also be a lot easier to get swept up in heat of the moment (pun intended) and fall back on old dating patterns.

This summer, throw caution to the wind and try something different. While you should always trust your gut when it comes to dating, it can be good to step outside of your comfort zone every once in a while — yes, even you, Taurus.

Here’s what your ideal dating mantra should be, based on your zodiac sign — check your sun and moon signs for a full range of advice. Each tip will help you grow, expand, and get unstuck. You may just find it’s the shake-up you need to get back in your dating groove — and unlike a Hallmark movie, you don’t even have to move to a small town.

Aries: Move Slowly

Fiery Aries babies love letting their feelings hang out. You have a spirited, passionate outlook on life. Conflict and competition are NBD for this fire sign, and in many ways, they’re a turn-on. Aries is super independent and can get pissed easily, but they just as easily forget about what got them heated in the first place. When it comes to dating, Aries can fall in love quickly. But the next thing you know, the sparks have worn off and Aries is playing house with a person they can’t stand.

If you’re an Aries, take it slow this summer and really get to know people. If you’re seeing someone new, savor the moment instead of rushing down the rabbit hole of love. Whirlwind romances are intoxicating and fun, but they can also lead to a series of crash-and-burn relationships. If you’re looking for something more stable, moving at a gentler pace can allow you to learn about a person without lust constantly getting in the way. You’ll be able to see someone for who they really are, rather than your idea of who they are.

Taurus: Open Up

To a Taurus, slow and steady always wins the race. Taurus tends to keep their guard up out of fear of getting hurt and they’re often more reluctant to open up in their dating lives. This glacial pace may keep Taurus safe in the short term, but the sign may also end up frustrating potential partners with their lack of visible vulnerability. The reality is that Taurus babes are actually quite sensitive underneath that tough exterior.

If you’re a Taurus, there’s no need to go from zero to 360 right away, but don’t be afraid to pick up the pace a bit in your dating life. Letting the sparks fly and allowing yourself to be swept into your feelings for someone can be exciting. Open your heart and allow yourself to enjoy the ride. You may find that people start opening up to you more quickly as well.

Gemini: Commit To A Plan

Gemini, you’re always up for a good time, but trying to pin you down can be difficult. You love freedom and flexibility. If anyone tries to restrict you, you’ll run for the hills. It can be hard to create something special with someone if they sense you’re ready to flake or leave at any given moment — so this summer, try sticking to one person.

If you’re seeking a deeper connection, try committing to people you’re interested in and plans that excite you. Remember that dating someone continuously doesn’t mean you’re getting married or carrying around a ball and chain. You’re just having fun and enjoying the moment, and that’s OK!

Cancer: Stay A Little Guarded

Cancers are lovers, not fighters. Each date offers an opportunity to spill your heart out, and for you, Cancer, it’s easy to fall for your date immediately. You rarely hide your feelings. You’re sweet and sensitive, always wearing your heart on your sleeve.

But when you meet someone new, it’s OK to keep some things to yourself at first. Allow someone you’re dating to earn your trust. Oversharing right away can create a false bond of closeness. There’s nothing more a Cancer loves than feeling tight with someone, but it’s important to get to know someone first before getting strongly attached. This summer, try keeping some of your feelings close to the vest. As the saying goes, slow and steady wins the race.

Leo: Take The Backseat

Leos are dynamic, mischievous, and love being in charge. You have a magnetic, strong personality, and as a natural leader, you tend to take up all the attention in the room. These characteristics can serve you well on the career front but can get a bit trickier when it comes to dating.

Rather than doing all of the talking this summer, try actively listening to your date first, and be mindful of not taking over the entire conversation. Although being in the spotlight can be fun, a date is about getting to know each other, not solely impressing someone else with your star power. Letting your date sparkle can draw them to you more.

Virgo: Relax And Have Fun

Virgos have high standards for everyone — including themselves. (If you’ve heard of a Virgo named Beyoncé, you’ll know what I’m talking about.) Virgos can get in their heads during a date, wondering if the person sitting across from them can live up to their expectations. Unfortunately, unless we’re talking about chocolate donuts, perfection is non-existent.

Try meeting people where they are and appreciating them for what they can bring to the table. If you’re a Virgo, molding someone into what you’re looking for can be exhausting, and the other person may feel resentful for not being accepted as they are. Not every date is will go perfectly or be a perfect match and that’s A-OK. You can still enjoy getting to know them and go with the flow.

Libra: Set Healthy Boundaries

Libras love love. Long-term relationships and marriage can be super important for Libra. Dating, however, can present a challenge. After a few rounds on the dating apps, you find yourself frustrated that the perfect person hasn’t shown up. You tend to dislike dating, preferring to fast-forward to the committed phase. Libras tend to bend over backward to please others, causing them to lose themselves in another person. Libras also like to throw themselves immediately into a new relationship, which can be intimidating to potential suitors, and can mean tying yourself to someone you’re not that compatible with.

This summer, Libra, your new dating mantra is to set boundaries for yourself. Making someone feel special is great, but not to your own detriment. It’s OK to have a big heart and be enthusiastic while dating, but it’s key to not get too enveloped too soon. Not everyone can move at the same pace as you, so just allow things to unfold naturally with time.

Scorpio: Just Chill

Intense Scorpios absolutely detest small talk — making the sign anything but superficial. Once Scorpios fall in love, their attraction or a partner can be pretty intense, which can occasionally scare others off. If you’re a Scorpio sun or moon, your depth and passion can be intoxicating, but it can be hard for others to get there right away.

This summer, your dating mantra is to just chill out. Don’t rush into the meaning of life or their deepest fears on the first date. Flirt and have fun, then save the deeper conversation for date two. If you two really hit it off, you’ll have plenty of time to get to know each other on a more meaningful level.

Sagittarius: Stick It Out

Sagittarius, the archer, is impulsive and daring. You love new ideas, fresh experiences, exploration, freedom, and taking advantage of everything life has to offer. While your spontaneous nature leads to endless fun, it can also cause a fear of commitment and responsibility. As a Sagittarius, you love giving your partner attention, however, if they upset you, you may write them off. Sagittarius can fall in and out of love quickly.

The world is your oyster, but it’s worth making a commitment if you find someone special. This summer, try dating just one person (or two, if monogamy isn’t your thing). If something goes awry, attempt to work it out before throwing the towel in. It can be scary to open up and be vulnerable with another person, but it can also be a deeply rewarding experience. You can be honest to a fault, though; soften that tone and you may just fall in summer love.

Capricorn: Embrace Spontaneity

Cappy, it’s time for you to leave behind work-a-palooza and head over to fun-a-palooza. Your stubborn ways serve you well in climbing the career ladder, but when it comes to finding love this summer, you need to break free of the grind. We get it —you want to succeed in dating, too. But there’s no five-year plan you can follow for finding romance, and as the saying goes, all work and no play can make you super boring — or at the very least, give you very tense shoulders. As a goat myself, I know.

Toss that to-do list into the trash (or at least file it away until Monday). Forget about making a plan. Text that new crush without spending 40 minutes drafting how to say “hey.” Talk to that hottie in line at Starbucks. Agree to that last-minute Hinge date. Not everything has to be planned out, dear Capricorn. Getting out of your normal structure will open you up to all kinds of new possibilities and new people. Maybe you’ll even pull a Kim K and meet someone different than your normal “type” — and you may just have fun along the way.

Aquarius: Embrace Life’s Simple Pleasures

Aquarians are the trailblazers of the zodiac. Progressive and contrarian by nature, you love embracing your individuality — and we love you for it. Your visionary nature, unique personality, and quirky sense of humor make you entertaining to be around (I’m looking at you, Harry Styles). Aquarians have logical, pragmatic minds, which makes them think of relationships as a puzzle to be solved. However, not everyone wants to be quizzed about their future plans on the first date. Dating is just as much about fun and whimsy as it is about practicality.

This summer, try leaning into your feelings more. Enjoy the simple pleasures of getting to know someone. Even if you aren’t vibing with a person, you can still relax and enjoy the experience of the date — whether it’s an ice-cold Frappuccino, a walk in the park, or a day at the beach. Remember: It doesn’t all have to be a means to an end.

Pisces: Play The Field

If Cupid had a sign, it would be Pisces. Relationships and romance are the names of the game in the Pisces world. Empathetic and sensitive, Pisces tends to be a serial monogamist. And while sticking with one relationship can be comforting, maybe it’s time to live a little this summer.

If anyone needs a Hot Girl Summer, it’s you, Pisces. As the wise philosopher Cardi B once said, “there’s some hoes in this house.” That’s right: Perhaps it’s time for you to sow those wild oats and have some fun. Even if playing the field isn’t quite your thing, it may benefit you to date without the rose-colored glasses on. Not every encounter has to have a fairytale ending. Maybe a summer fling is just what you need.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, this summer, try something different than you’re used to. Use the above mantras when you need a boost. Break out of your comfort zone and you may just surprise yourself. Whether your mantra is about speeding up or slowing down, playing the field or staying committed, it’s all about making a change from the norm so you can have the hot girl summer you deserve.