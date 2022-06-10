3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have Major BDE

Kris Jenner has it. Megan Thee Stallion raps about it. Idris Elba exudes it. Timothée Chalamet has it in spades, and of course, Pete Davidson has it, too. I’m talking about BDE — aka “big d*ck energy” — and some zodiac signs have more BDE than others.

Despite the words behind the acronym, BDE has nothing to do with penis size and everything to do with your confidence level. In fact, anyone can have BDE — grandmas, the dentist, and even your dog. (Huskies have it. Chihuahuas do not. #sorrynotsorry). BDE is more about giving off a vibe; it’s the quiet self-confidence that emanates from a person who just feels secure in their skin. Someone with BDE doesn’t try too hard to prove themselves.

Although anyone can have BDE, some zodiac signs — both sun and moon — are more likely to exude that level of elusive confidence than others. Your sun sign symbolizes how you present yourself to the outside world — both who you are, and who you aspire to be. On the flip side, your moon sign is all about your feelings or interior emotional makeup — aka the parts of yourself that aren’t outwardly visible to others. So, if one of the below signs is in your sun or moon, it’s likely you have some major BDE. Here are the top three zodiac signs with the most BDE, and why each one embodies confidence so well.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Junior Asiama / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images

Aries is practically the definition of BDE. Not only is Aries a fire sign, but it’s also the first sign in the zodiac, making it the leader of the pack. Aries is also one of the cardinal signs — along with Capricorn, Libra, and Cancer — all of which mark the beginning of each season. Cardinal signs tend to be natural leaders and trendsetters — and since Aries appears first in the zodiac, embodies fire energy, and is also a cardinal sign, it’s a true triple threat in astrology.

Aries signs are innovators who aren’t worried about offending others in pursuit of what they want to achieve. Their energetic nature inspires and challenges other people. Aries celebs like powerhouse Reese Witherspoon, icon Mariah Carey, and rebel Lady Gaga all typify Aries energy with their super-confident attitudes.

Never one to shy away from a conflict, Aries has no problem letting people know how they feel, making the sign a force to be reckoned with. Mars — the planet of war, sex, energy, and action — also gives hot-tempered Aries pure, unfiltered ambition. The ram’s fearless character makes it easy for them to exert their influence. If there’s one thing you can count on Aries for, it’s doing things their way. All of these factors combined make Aries an incredibly confident sign and major possessor of BDE.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Limelight-loving Leo loves to peacock, and they’re good at it, too. Leos are the entertainers of the zodiac and like their accompanying lion constellation, they are born leaders. Ruled by the sun, this fire sign is BDE exemplified. Leos are the brightest and most majestic of all the fire signs. They love the finer things in life, and they sometimes get a reputation for being self-centered (hello, they’re ruled by the sun — can they even help it?). After all, without the sun, we would all cease to exist. And just like the sun is the center of the universe, Leos know they’re the sh*t and they’ll let you know it, too.

Because of this, Leo signs radiate BDE. Creative and self-assured, they have a mission, and nothing will stop them from achieving it. Leos make great first impressions because they own who they are and what they bring to the table. And as born entertainers, they know how to delight other people often creating a gaggle of admirers. Kylie Jenner, Mick Jagger, Jason Momoa, and J.Lo: I’m looking at all of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22)

Jeremy Wilson / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Like Aries, Scorpio is also ruled by Mars. But unlike Aries, water sign Scorpio moves about with quieter energy. With their constellation being a scorpion, it makes sense; when you have a giant poisonous stinger with you at all times, you don’t need to prove anything. Scorpios possess dark, mysterious energy that oozes BDE.

It’s this enigmatic vibe that makes Scorpios appear confident and even a wee bit intimidating. They have a clear sense of who they are and what they bring to the table, and they will not let anyone tell them otherwise. Think: Pete Davidson, (with a whopping five Scorpio placements), Travis Barker, Kendall Jenner, SZA, Matthew McConnaughey, and other Scorpios understand that they are important and have value. Their utter lack of fear combined with their shadowy, emotional intensity may just mean that Scorpios have the most BDE of all the signs.

While all zodiac signs possess some version of BDE, for certain signs, confidence just comes naturally. Even if the above zodiac signs aren’t in your big three, don’t be afraid to channel your inner Aries, Leo, or Scorpio the next time you need some major BDE.