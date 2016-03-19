5 Reasons Why Libra & Pisces Make The Ultimate Power Couple

You can identify a Libra based on three familiar characteristics: They are social, creative peace-makers. Pisces is another creative sign with an eye for beauty and whimsy. Both are known for their generous, loving, and loyal ways, and as a result, a Libra-Pisces pairing tends to be a match made in astrological heaven.

When looking at the two signs on the zodiac wheel, they don’t appear to have too much in common. They are what professional astrologer Taryn Bond calls “inconjunct.” If you’ve done any reading on astrological compatibility or synastry, you may have heard of something called “conjunct,” meaning two planets are in the same sign — a harmonious pairing. So, as you might guess, having inconjunct signs is not the smoothest mix for a relationship. It means they technically have nothing in common, “not the same element, modality, or polarity,” Bond describes. “They definitely, as signs, are very different.”

So, are Pisces and Libra compatible? Don’t worry, their differences do not mean all hope is lost for solid Pisces and Libra compatibility. The two signs do share a sneaky aspect that brings them closer together than you might expect. “Libra is ruled by Venus, and Pisces is the exaltation of Venus,” Bond tells Elite Daily, “which is super important because both of these signs are the ultimate hopeless romantics of the zodiac.” This essentially means that both signs are super comfortable with the planet of love’s romantic energy, which makes them “in love with love.” Libras love grand gestures and happily-ever-afters, and Pisceans are also known to be extremely romantic. The fish of the zodiac tend to be sensitive in general, but this trait also makes them sense and intuit their partner's needs. They notice the small, insignificant things that help keep a relationship's flame burning.

“It’s like the fairytale love,” says Bond, “the kind that you see in a Disney movie. That’s what they’re going for. And they’re also both willing to compromise things to attain this love. They’ll put their personal interests on the back burner, and they’ll go out of their way to attain this fairytale.”

Here are the qualities these heart-eyed signs share — and the ones that make each other tick.

They’re Both Creative, Artistic Souls

One reason why Libra and Pisces go so well together: They're both creative signs and lovers of the arts. Libras have the tendency to choose career paths paved with creativity. As one of the most compatible signs with Libra, Pisceans are also versatile in their creative pursuits and typically have a knack for writing, directing, or playing music. "Libra is ruled by Venus — planet of love, beauty, and the arts — and Venus exalts in Pisces. They can live in their own little universe," clairvoyant astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Elite Daily.

“Also, they’re both really into making their home feel really good,” says Bond. “Their home is going to be so cute, they’re probably going to have all this art that they love. And they’re both animal lovers too, so I feel like Libra and Pisces will definitely get pets.” Having a lazy day at home with their fur children is perfect for the Libra-Pisces couple, as they'll never tire of coming up with fun and creative ways to keep each other entertained.

They Balance Each Other Out

Pisceans are often people-pleasers who will take a backseat if it makes someone else happy, so they need someone strong-willed in their life. Libras are the perfect complement to that trait because they recognize injustice and will see things from their partner's perspective. Libras are air signs, and that element “allows a more realistic approach for Pisces' rose-colored glasses," Mesa says. In this scenario, the Libra steps up for the Pisces and will try to do what they can to ensure their partner's happiness.

“Libra can help Pisces be more strategic and also make judgments. [They can] help Pisces see when someone is mistreating them, for example,” notes Bond. “And Pisces can help Libra recognize when they’re being too ‘black or white, good and bad.’” Pisces, she explains, can add this subjectivity that can help Libra, who as a sign tries to be objective. “Pisces can soften that with a subjectivity that can be very beneficial for both people.”

These two signs pick up where the other leaves off. While Libra is OK living in a messy home, Pisces makes an effort to ensure organization. When a Pisces partner is feeling hopeless about their prospects, the Libra is quick to remind them of their passion, creativity, and awesomeness. It's a great balance. As Mesa explains it, "Libra shows Pisces the beauty in partnerships, [while] Pisces' spirituality inspires Libra."

One sign's weakness is the other's strength, making Pisces and Libra the ultimate power couple.

They'll Do Anything To Keep Their Partner Happy

Pisces and Libra are both great team players, according to Bond. “They both seem to have this perspective of ‘two are better than one,’ so they can form this little unit and feel stronger in the relationship than maybe they would on their own.” As a unit, they will do whatever it takes to hold it together. Given their rose-colored glasses and idealization of love, there’s not a lot they wouldn’t do to try to attain and preserve the fairytale. “There’s a lot of sacrifice that they both are willing to make, which can be unhealthy at times, but also can be very sweet,” says Bond.

Both signs are some of the most loyal in the zodiac, and they will both often go to extreme lengths to make sure they keep their friends and family members happy. They're often amiable to other people's schedules, time frames, and availability, and above all, Pisceans and Libras are loyal to their partners. "Libra makes a great listener, and Pisces brings the emotional empathy," Mesa says. They are able to put themselves in the shoes of those they care about and attend to their needs first.

Fighting is unavoidable in any relationship, but these two zodiac signs are able to make it work. As Mesa explains, "Libra prefers to avoid confrontation altogether, and Pisces can intuitively sense it." While it may be the Pisces who has to start the conversation, both Libras and Pisceans are able to share their sides, listen to the other person's feelings, and find a solution to the problem.

They Both Want To Expand

Want to go on a weekend getaway? Feel like taking a spontaneous road trip? Pisces and Libra are always up for it, as both signs have a zest for adventure and enthusiasm. “In the Libra-Pisces way… [a relationship] usually goes more on the side of promoting growth and bringing excitement and new perspective because both signs are open to that,” notes Bond.

"Libra and Pisces thrive when in a pleasant atmosphere," Mesa says. Libras are typically very spontaneous, and although Pisces prefer planned adventures, both of them enjoy getting out of the house, trying something new, and creating new memories — especially when they're together.

Libra Can Be Calculating, While Pisces May Get Sensitive

While Pisces and Libra share some compatible traits, they’re not without their faults. Both of them can be very indecisive, but Libra goes at things with an eye-for-an-eye mentality and “can be kind of calculating in relationships,” notes Bond. “And Pisces just isn't calculating anything, so they might want Libra to be a little more sensitive to their feelings. Then Libra might want Pisces to be more strategic.”

As the sign of the scales and judgment, Libra can tend on the side of argumentative at times as well. They can be stubborn about “right versus wrong” and get stuck on a specific point, “and really nail that, and Pisces can feel kind of worn down,” Bond explains, adding that Pisces can also be too passive and not say what they need or want, which frustrates Libra. Libra wants to give the fish what they want, but as much as psychic sign Pisces would like them to be, they are not mind-readers.

With a little work on communication, this couple is probably going to be the most starry-eyed, loving match of the entire zodiac. There’s really nothing a Pisces and a Libra won’t do for love, which in the end makes an impenetrable bond.

