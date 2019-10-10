26 IG Captions For Date Night That’ll Give Everyone Heart Eyes

What could be better than date night? You get an excuse to get dolled up and spend a romantic evening out with your main squeeze — and you might just get a really good couples pic out of it, too. But before you post on the 'gram, you'll want to come up with a clever Instagram caption to go along with it. Writing captions can be trickier than picking out a restaurant or deciding what movie to snuggle during afterward, so if you and your partner are struggling to write Instagram captions for date night, look no further — I’ve done the work for you.
The right caption can make even the biggest cynic double-tap, and can take your gushy couple's pic from ever-so-slightly annoying to absolutely freaking adorable. Maybe you want to keep it light and clever with date night quotes, or maybe you want to get a little bit sappy. No matter what direction you choose to go in, I've got some caption suggestions that will complement your couples pic even better than a flattering filter. Before you share that next date night snapshot, try adding in one of these cute captions.
As long as you manage to snap a pic where you and bae are both looking cute (or even just looking at the camera at the same time), these captions are sure to get your date night 'gram all the likes. You can thank me later.