26 IG Captions For Date Night That’ll Give Everyone Heart Eyes

What could be better than date night? You get an excuse to get dolled up and spend a romantic evening out with your main squeeze — and you might just get a really good couples pic out of it, too. But before you post on the 'gram, you'll want to come up with a clever Instagram caption to go along with it. Writing captions can be trickier than picking out a restaurant or deciding what movie to snuggle during afterward, so if you and your partner are struggling to write Instagram captions for date night, look no further — I’ve done the work for you.

The right caption can make even the biggest cynic double-tap, and can take your gushy couple's pic from ever-so-slightly annoying to absolutely freaking adorable. Maybe you want to keep it light and clever with date night quotes, or maybe you want to get a little bit sappy. No matter what direction you choose to go in, I've got some caption suggestions that will complement your couples pic even better than a flattering filter. Before you share that next date night snapshot, try adding in one of these cute captions.

Funny Instagram Captions Shutterstock If you're feeling apprehensive about alienating your followers with a loved-up pic, a cheeky Instagram caption can make your cute 'gram seem more sassy than sappy. Only a date with you can convince me to shave my legs.

You like my hair? Gee thanks, just got an overpriced blowout for date night.

Thanks for never asking me for a bite of my dinner.

Find yourself someone who's always willing to ask the server for a second bread basket.

"Next dinner is on me.”— Me after every date night

It's so sexy when you tip 20%.

Knowing how to flirt < Buying me dessert

I’ll share my heart and this pic... just don't ask me to share my fries.

Date night is for dorks. We’re those dorks.

Cute Instagram Captions If you're in love and don't care who knows it, then feel free to get a little romantic. But try to keep it short and sweet — you can save the paragraph-long proclamations of love for your partner later on."I'm wearing the smile you gave me." I'm wearing the smile you gave me.

I'll do date night wherever as long as we're together.

Every night feels like date night when I'm with you.

You sure do clean up nice.

All I need is a bottle of wine and my partner in crime to have a good time.

No matter what restaurant you pick for date night, I'll always pick you.

Every night I spend with you is my new favorite.

Best date night ever.

Ohhhh! So this is why people go on dates. #bestdatenightever

Song Lyric Instagram Captions If you'd rather borrow someone else's words than come up with your own, song lyrics can be a great choice. Whether you borrow inspiration from rap, country, or pop, a well-chosen lyric does the job of summing up your pic for you. "I live for nights like these when you ain't nobody but you and I'm just me.” — Neyo

"Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe.” – Kehlani

"I see nobody but you.” – The Weeknd

"I don't need no vacation, no fancy destination. Baby, you're my great escape. — Thomas Rhett

"In case you didn't know, baby, I'm crazy 'bout you.” — Brett Young

“You could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice.” — Drake

"Starry eyes sparkin' up my darkest night.” — Taylor Swift

“‘Hair blowing in the wind, losing track of time, just you and I.’ — Demi Lovato

As long as you manage to snap a pic where you and bae are both looking cute (or even just looking at the camera at the same time), these captions are sure to get your date night 'gram all the likes. You can thank me later.