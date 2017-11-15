13 Sexy, LOL-Worthy Memes To Text Your Partner When You’re Horny

It’s easy to misinterpret a text message. Anyone who’s ever gotten into an argument with their partner via text because their tone didn’t come across accurately knows this is true. But most of the time, you can’t go wrong with a meme. As the unofficial language of the internet, memes are a great way to make someone laugh while casually conveying a specific emotion or state of mind. And, hey, sometimes, that specific state of mind is horny. If you’re looking for memes to send your partner when you’re horny, look no further — I’ve rounded up 13 that’ll do the trick.

Maybe you’re still feeling things out with a potential hookup and you’re worried a sext might be too bold. Maybe you can’t find the right words, or maybe humor is your partner’s love language. In any and all of these situations, funny, cute, and horny memes can help you get the message across, or even help jump-start a sexier conversation.

Some of these err on the milder, more suggestive side, while others are definitely NSFW. And because memes can be so relatable and hyper-specific at once, they won’t all work for every situation — some of these are really only memes to text your partner, specifically, and others work better for someone you don’t know too well. But the internet has taught us time and time again that there’s content out there for everyone, and you’re sure to find something on this list that will let your love (or lust) interest know you’re down.

1. For When Your Needs Are Simple

Is that really too much to ask? If you’d like (no, need) a little special attention, try sending this meme to your S.O.

2. For When You Want To Let Them Know What You’re All About

Are things moving very, very slowly? Skip all the texting and get right to the good part.

3. For When A Trade-Off Sounds Like A Good Deal

This is possibly the cutest proposition of all time. Who could say no?

4. For When They’re Really, Really Busy...

...but you’re in the mood. Hey, distractions happen.

5. For When You’re Feeling Clingy

This one isn’t inherently horny but will definitely send the message that you’d like some quality time, stat.

6. For When You Just Got Back From A Great First Date

At this point, why hide anything? If you’re both on the same page, lean into it. They’ll appreciate the directness.

7. For When Looks Can Be Deceiving

This meme can serve several purposes: It’s a cute, relatable joke to send to a partner, but if you’re chatting with a new (or prospective) or hookup, this will let them know right away to expect a lot of fun once things get physical.

8. For When You Have A Movie Date Planned

If you’re planning on heading to the theater soon, this cute meme will let your partner know there’s something on your mind other than the movie.

9. For When You Want To Get Straight To The Point

OK, this isn’t exactly low-key. But sometimes, you just need to tell someone where you’re at.

10. For When You’re Into BDSM, But Also Just Really, Really Love Your Partner

This sweet text will be the highlight of your sub’s day — well, it will be the highlight of their day until you get there, if you know what I mean.

11. For When You’re Trying To Feel Them Out

If weird, amorphous, abstract memes are more your (or your hookup’s) style, this one should get the message across. It’s direct, but just strange enough to pique someone’s interest.

12. For When You Want To Get A Little Snarky

Depending on the recipient, this meme could be funny and flirty, or maybe just a great way to knock a podcast guy down a peg. Here’s to versatile horny memes.

13. For When You Know What You Want

Presented without comment.

These texts might range from G- to X-rated, but if your partner shares your sense of humor, you’re just one copy, paste, and send away from a great time.