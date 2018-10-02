Strgar’s last bit of advice may actually be the most important. If you're really struggling to speak up in the bedroom, the first step may just be to give yourself a break and instead focus on building up your own self-esteem. “Feeling confident sexually, like all confidence, begins inside,” says Strgar. “Many people believe that their partner has the skill or responsibility to make them feel sexy, and when it isn't working or is mixed up with other unresolved conflicts, which is really common, than it's easy to blame the relationship for what is not working sexually.”

So, instead of fixating on opening up about your sexual preferences, start getting comfortable with talking about your wants and needs outside the bedroom. “I believe that when we listen to what we know is true and we slowly develop the courage to use our voice, this makes us confident,” says Strgar. And nothing is more sexy and sexually empowering than confidence.

Once you're ready to finally take the plunge and speak up about what you want in the boudoir, Persimmon offers one last bit of advice: “Be clear that giving instructions during sex is a part of that honest conversation and isn't an attack on your partner as a lover.” She adds that it’s important to remember that “we're all so very insecure about our sexual prowess, but the only way to get better is to listen to your partner's wants and needs.” It might be that if you're feeling insecure about speaking up, there's a good chance your boo is too. Consider this an opportunity to set an example of how its safe (and honestly, pretty hot) to talk about your desires with one another. All of a sudden, it's not so scary after all.

