What To Do If You & Your Partner Don’t Share A Sense Of Humor

First thing's first, is it even possible for a couple who don’t share a sense of humor to stay together long-term? According to Barrett, it’s totally possible. “Because they likely do share a sense of humor — they just need to find the same comedic wavelength,” Barrett says. “You see, there are actually six types of humor, and a couple only needs to connect on one of the six categories to laugh and love together.”

Barrett goes on to explain why getting on that same page is so important. “A shared sense of humor is vital in relationships,” he says. “We want to laugh with our partner. It’s human nature. Laughing together is a powerful way to affirm our romantic bond.”

More than just a form of romance, humor is simply another type of communication. And like all communication, it’s fluid and adaptable. Just like how our speech patterns change over time depending on who we have been hanging out with and the culture we’re consuming, whether it be TikTok videos or the new season of Drag Race All Stars, so too can our senses of humor.

This means that even if you find yourself worrying about why you and your husband don’t laugh together, or why you and your girlfriend can’t share inside jokes, you can definitely develop a shared sense of humor with time. “There is room to grow toward more similar humor styles and create a mutual language of fun and inside jokes,” Shadeen Francis, a relationship and marriage therapist, told Tinder’s Swipe Life.

In fact, a 2017 University of Kansas study found that while being funny does play a pivotal role in a satisfying relationship, sharing a sense of humor is more important. “It’s not about making your partner laugh, the study found. It’s about the two of you laughing at the same things,” Barrett says.