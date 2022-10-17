Hailey Bieber’s been making a lot of changes to her style in recent months, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Not only has the Rhode skin care brand founder been switching up her nails practically every other day — mostly to variations of her signature glazed doughnut nail — but her hair has also gotten in on the action (and not just the hair on top of her head). After debuting chocolate brown hair in March and maintaining her brunette tresses throughout the year, the supermodel briefly modified her mane in the name of Halloween. Say hello to... redheaded Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the 25-year-old posted a series of pictures on Instagram that show her with ruby red hair reminiscent of DC Comics’ Poison Ivy’s iconic locks. “🦇👻👻👻👻 having a lil too much fun,” read the caption for the set. The hair was mostly pulled back, and styled with long wispy bangs and accent pieces framing her face.

According to a TikTok she posted that same day, Bieber and makeup artist Leah Darcy were in the process of “filming a fun YouTube video doing some fall / spooky season looks that [they’re] loving.” So far, the footage has yet to be posted on Bieber’s YouTube channel, but she did say to, “Stay tuned 🦇.”

Bieber — who’s a natural brunette, but is more known for being a beachy blonde — has been known to experiment with different shades. In January 2017, the then-20-year-old went cotton candy pink with her hair. In the years that followed, the Tucson native showed off everything from neon yellow to editorial blue ‘dos in the name of style. Though it’s not always clear whether she dyed her hair versus wore a wig during the aforementioned selection of lewks, Bieber’s red hair of October 2022 was almost definitely a wig.

The same weekend of Bieber’s redheaded snaps, she was spotted on the red carpet for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, looking very much like the chocolate brown-haired star she’s been for the better part of the year.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

In the plot twist to end all plot twists, she posed alongside none other than Selena Gomez at the celeb-filled event. Considering both of their well-documented relationships with Justin Bieber, fans were beyond stunned while simultaneously *living* for it.

