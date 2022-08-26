I could write about celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik every single day. Bachik takes the keratin that grows on everyone’s fingers and turns it into art. He was behind Selena Gomez’s genre-redefining Barbiecore manicure, Jennifer Lopez’s all-white honeymoon nails, and J. Lo’s rose gold french tips If Gomez or Lopez are having an exceptionally good nail day, chances Bachik is responsible — but he doesn’t just work his magic on A-list celebs. On Thursday, Aug. 26, Bachik debuted a manicure on an unnamed person (with gorgeous hands) that combines literally every fall nail trend TikTok nail expert Michelle Khan predicted was going to blow up this year. I didn’t think such a thing was possible, but Bachik pulled it off. He combined chrome nails, almond-shaped nails, subtle nail gems, and contrasting finishes in a single manicure that doesn’t look busy or crowded.

Bachik’s fall nail trend extravaganza manicure features contrasting chrome french tips with a milky, soft base color on relatively short almond-shaped nails. As the finishing touch, the mani is studded with Swarovski crystals in an asymmetrical pattern. I’m not surprised that Bachik’s work is subtle. After all, his nail artistry tends to lean toward finesse, not excess — remember Gomez’s dreamy Easter nails? — but I’m still amazed he got all the major fall nail trends onto just 10 fingernails.

Because he is a benevolent nail god, Bachik shared a step-by-step video tutorial of this mani so that even mere mortals can look upon his works and dream. He starts by cleaning up the cuticles of the extremely lucky individual receiving the manicure using the Stainless Steel Pushy & Nail Cleaner from the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set. The 2022 version of the set just dropped and while it costs $59, glancing at my raggedy cuticles while I write this article had made me think the set is probably worth the investment.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

After shaping and trimming the cuticles, Bachik applied KISS Salon Acrylic Natural Nails using a gel base coat. It’s not clear from the video how long the nail art for this manicure took since Bachik decorated the nails before applying them, but he did tell Elite Daily what products he used to create the alternating chrome french tips. Like the secret ingredient in the glazed doughnut nail trend, these fall trend nails owe their chrome effect to a powder. In this case, Bachik used two shades of chrome powder from Daily Charme. The silvery french tips were created using Holographic Silver Unicorn Powder and the vampier, dark green tips were brought to life using Chameleon Color Shifting Chrome Powder in Artemis Green. The gorgeous gems are genuine Swarovski crystals in round and diamond shapes.

Lastly, Bachick applied a bit of cuticle oil for skin care and shine, and just like that, every fall nail trend was combined into a single manicure. In terms of celebrity nail art, it checks off every fall nail trend box while still looking wearable which, I suppose, is the sign of a truly masterful nail artist.